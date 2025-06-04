Crafted Hardwood Timber: Internal framing systems

Reimagine the frame. Crafted Hardwoods’ internal framing system delivers the clean lines, structural integrity, and ease of install specifiers expect — but with lower embodied carbon, greater biophilic benefit, and a story that clients can be proud of.



Ideal for glazed openings and workplace partitions, it combines strength, precision and circularity in one streamlined solution. Designed to work hard, look good, and align with values-driven design.

Material Information:

Species: Available in a variety of species, including Blackbutt, NSW Spotted Gum, Tasmanian Oak, White Gum and more (full list available on our website).

Timber Type: Engineered hardwood upcycled from low-value timber resources.

Aesthetics: Naturally beautiful with unique grain patterns that retain the character of the species.

Recyclability: 100% recyclable.

Health & Safety: VOC-free, formaldehyde-free, and suitable for the most sensitive indoor environments.

Finishes: All components come pre-finished in Crafted Coatings Ligna-LED hardwax oil — a VOC-free finish that’s durable and easy to maintain. We can also provide custom stains to match your specific design needs.

Product Dimensions:

Standard profile 90x45mm.

Custom requirements welcomed.

Compliance & Certifications:

AS 1720.1 compliant: Engineered for strength and stability.

Group 3 fire classification under AS 5637.1 (All species)

Sustainability & Environmental Impact:

Awards: Winner of Best New Green Building Material at 2024 Sustainability Awards.

Sustainability Certification: FSC® or PEFC certified, depending on species.

Carbon Footprint: Low-carbon footprint thanks to sustainable sourcing and innovative up-cycling processes.

Reforestation Contribution: Each product sold contributes to reforestation efforts via our partnership with One Tree Planted.





