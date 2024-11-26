Cosentino launches Dekton® Ukiyo by designer Claudia Ashfar

Created in collaboration with the internationally recognised high-end interior and product designer, Claudia Afshar, the collection is available in ready-to-install fluted tiles, one of the first offerings of its kind in the industry. Its textures bring distinctive depth and dimension to any space, be it residential or commercial.

Dekton® Ukiyo is inspired by Japanese and contemporary design. It celebrates the art of minimalism and embracing the present (Ukiyo means to “live in the moment” in Japanese) and the collection is designed to awaken the senses and evoke a feeling of wellness by achieving a beautiful, calm state in any space. It embodies a rich palette of sensations, showcasing geometric yet smooth structure that creates harmonious designs both inside and outside.

Dekton® Ukiyo Colourways: