Cosentino launches Dekton® Ukiyo by designer Claudia Ashfar
Last Updated on 26 Nov 2024
Created in collaboration with the internationally recognised high-end interior and product designer, Claudia Afshar, the collection is available in ready-to-install fluted tiles, one of the first offerings of its kind in the industry. Its textures bring distinctive depth and dimension to any space, be it residential or commercial. Dekton® Ukiyo is inspired by Japanese and contemporary design.
Overview
Created in collaboration with the internationally recognised high-end interior and product designer, Claudia Afshar, the collection is available in ready-to-install fluted tiles, one of the first offerings of its kind in the industry. Its textures bring distinctive depth and dimension to any space, be it residential or commercial.
Dekton® Ukiyo is inspired by Japanese and contemporary design. It celebrates the art of minimalism and embracing the present (Ukiyo means to “live in the moment” in Japanese) and the collection is designed to awaken the senses and evoke a feeling of wellness by achieving a beautiful, calm state in any space. It embodies a rich palette of sensations, showcasing geometric yet smooth structure that creates harmonious designs both inside and outside.
Dekton® Ukiyo Colourways:
- Bromo offers a dark grey shade, inspired by metamorphic rocks such as slate. Subtle, faded graphics, a carefully created texture and a natural aesthetic define this evocative colour, perfect for any type of environment.
- Kreta is inspired by classic cement floors, with calm movement. Its matte texture and grey tone combine with any type of material and make it suitable for diverse applications.
- Nacre boasts movement, with trowel marks that bring the colour to life, the subtle interplay of light and shadow that accompanies every mm of the design. The touch delights with a silky finish. A pleasure for its high decorative and emotional value.
- Umber features a timeless, rebellious colour with its own personality. The terracotta is warm and closely connected to nature.
- Rem provides intricate design, with brown and grey veining and hints of gold. Its fine veining under a subtle grain offers the ultimate in natural sensitivity.