Contours of Country: A collection of panels crafted in collaboration with four Indigenous artists

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Contours of Country is a Collaboration with Blaklash, Specialising in First Nations Art and Design. This unique range, featuring designs by Indigenous artists Toby Bishop, Keisha Leon, Rachael Sarra, and Jenna Lee, brings a subtle reminder of the deep connection to Country.

  • Product checkBeautiful and Sustainable
  • Product checkAcoustic Excellence
  • Product checkTell the story of the land
  • Product checkPercentage of Sale Returned to the Artist
Overview
Description

Contours of Country is a Collaboration with Blaklash, Specialising in First Nations Art and Design. This unique range, featuring designs by Indigenous artists Toby Bishop, Keisha Leon, Rachael Sarra, and Jenna Lee, brings a subtle reminder of the deep connection to Country. With Group 1 and 2 fire ratings, high acoustic performance, and a 2023 Good Design Award, these panels not only tell important stories but also contribute 15% of every sale back to the artists.

Resources
