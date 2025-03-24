Contours of Country: A collection of panels crafted in collaboration with four Indigenous artists
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025
Contours of Country is a Collaboration with Blaklash, Specialising in First Nations Art and Design. This unique range, featuring designs by Indigenous artists Toby Bishop, Keisha Leon, Rachael Sarra, and Jenna Lee, brings a subtle reminder of the deep connection to Country.
- Beautiful and Sustainable
- Acoustic Excellence
- Tell the story of the land
- Percentage of Sale Returned to the Artist
Overview
Contours of Country is a Collaboration with Blaklash, Specialising in First Nations Art and Design. This unique range, featuring designs by Indigenous artists Toby Bishop, Keisha Leon, Rachael Sarra, and Jenna Lee, brings a subtle reminder of the deep connection to Country. With Group 1 and 2 fire ratings, high acoustic performance, and a 2023 Good Design Award, these panels not only tell important stories but also contribute 15% of every sale back to the artists.
Downloads
Contours of Country Product Brochure
5.36 MB
Contours of Country Catalogue
8.81 MB
Contours of Country Acoustic Data
115.41 KB
Contours of Country Safety Data Sheet
95.37 KB
Contours of Country Specification Form
49.59 KB
Contours of Country Installation Guides
6.45 MB
Contours of Country Fire Certificates
2.45 MB
Contact
New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street1800 835 035