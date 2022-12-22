Concrete veneer is a high-performing, light-weight, versatile product ideal for internal and external applications, in residential and commercial settings. It looks like real concrete because it is real concrete, with added benefits.

Our concrete veneer is a durable and low maintenance product, its strong panels offering both warmth and raw, natural beauty.

Available in a range of finishes (Board Form, Industrial, Rammed Earth and Pitted) you can create ‘designer concrete’ to bring your design vision to outstanding life.

What are the benefits of concrete veneer?

Select concrete veneer for your next building project and enjoy many benefits:

Time and money saving on installation – it’s easy to install with no complicated fasteners, clipping systems or specialty tools required.

Time and money saved on upkeep – it’s durable and low maintenance

Unique designs – every piece is an original, so there is no repeat pattern

Versatile – well suited to residential and commercial uses

High quality result – with a consistent quality and finish

No need for additional foundation support

Room for installation

Fire resistant – it’s non-combustible.



Where can you use concrete veneer?

Concrete veneer is suitable for a wide variety of end uses, including: