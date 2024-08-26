Logo
Nover COLOURpyne Bench
Nover COLOURpyne Colour Platte
Nover COLOURpyne Kitchen
Nover COLOURpyne Kitchen White Bench
Nover COLOURpyne Living Room
COLOURpyne® decorative panels

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Elegant, practical and versatile COLOURpyne® is a tough, scratch-resistant, and hygienic surface that can be used on cupboards, shelves, pantries and cabinets, storage units, bathroom cabinetry, laundry cabinets, wardrobes, general shelving, and more. Melamine technology ensures high-quality, durable panels available in a variety of colours.

Overview
Description

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Colourpyne

3.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanberra, ACT

Fyshwick 10/144-147 Gladstone St,

02 6299 1100
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Newcastle 93 Munibung Rd

02 4956 6626
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Head Office 19 Wonderland Dr

1300 668 371
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 38 Leewood Dr

02 6362 9666
Display AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

Port Macquarie 40 Jindalee Rd,

02 6581 2202
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 3 Lady Penrhyn Dr,

02 4271 3266
Display AddressWagga Wagga, NSW

Wagga Wagga 1B Wentworth St, East

02 6921 6499
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Townsville 33 Hugh Ryan Dr,

07 4775 3500
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Brisbane Unit 4/22 Eastern Service Rd

1300 599 057
Display AddressBayswater VIC 3153, VIC

Melbourne 30 Jersey Rd,

03 9729 0666
