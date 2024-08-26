COLOURpyne® decorative panels

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Elegant, practical and versatile COLOURpyne® is a tough, scratch-resistant, and hygienic surface that can be used on cupboards, shelves, pantries and cabinets, storage units, bathroom cabinetry, laundry cabinets, wardrobes, general shelving, and more. Melamine technology ensures high-quality, durable panels available in a variety of colours.