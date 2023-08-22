Logo
Click-on battens

Last Updated on 22 Aug 2023

Click-on Battens, crafted from both timber and aluminium, are a premium acoustic battening system for interiors and exteriors. With a range of profiles and finishes, they can be customised to meet your design requirements. The patented Click-on connection offers a quick and easy install with fixings completely concealed for a clean, minimalist finish.

Description

Click-on Battens, crafted from both timber and aluminium, are a premium acoustic battening system for interiors and exteriors. With a range of profiles and finishes, they can be customised to meet your design requirements.

Profiles include:

  • Block
  • Dome
  • Flute

The patented Click-on connection offers a quick and easy install with fixings completely concealed for a clean, minimalist finish.

Statement curved features are also able to be achieved with Click-on Battens, in both materials. They're often used to meld together walls and ceilings or as parametric features within architectural designs.

If quality is what you are craving, you'll get it with Sculptform.

For more information and inspiration, click 'Visit Product' below to explore Sculptform's website.

Contact
Display AddressGolden Square, VIC

9 Gray Street

+61 3 5446 0100
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Ground Floor, 50 Queen St

+61 3 5446 0100
