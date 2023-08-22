Click-on Battens, crafted from both timber and aluminium, are a premium acoustic battening system for interiors and exteriors. With a range of profiles and finishes, they can be customised to meet your design requirements.

Profiles include:

Block

Dome

Flute



The patented Click-on connection offers a quick and easy install with fixings completely concealed for a clean, minimalist finish.

Statement curved features are also able to be achieved with Click-on Battens, in both materials. They're often used to meld together walls and ceilings or as parametric features within architectural designs.

If quality is what you are craving, you'll get it with Sculptform.

For more information and inspiration, click 'Visit Product' below to explore Sculptform's website.