Decor Systems Cewood Russell Kennedy Law Firm Melbourne
Decor Systems Cewood Russell Kennedy Law Firm Melbourne - 2
Decor Systems Cewood Grey Mercedes College Adelaide
Decor Systems Cewood VSBA Bundle A Schools VIC
Decor Systems Cewood Preston South Primary School VIC
Decor Systems Cewood Unilodge Kensington NSW
Decor Systems Cewood Indoor Swimming Pool
Decor Systems Cewood Product Detail
|

Cewood: All-in-One Excellence

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Elevate your space with Cewood, a seamless blend of architectural innovation, environmental responsibility, and acoustic excellence. Ideal for eco-conscious projects, these cementitious wood-fibre panels create serene and inviting spaces while promoting sustainable practices. With a diverse range of sizes and natural hues, Cewood offers versatile design possibilities including custom shapes and patterns.

  • Product checkFully GECA certified and manufactured from 3 simple ingredients
  • Product checkExclusive Access to Designer Range
  • Product checkThermal Insulation
Overview
Description

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Brochure

11.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Acoustic Data Sheet

1.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Material Safety Data

75.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Main Catalogue Decor Systems

13.55 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Natural Variation Advice

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Specification Guide

44.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cewood Installation Guidelines

1.74 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressGlendenning, NSW

New South Wales Office Building 3, 201-203 Power Street

1800 835 035
Office AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Innovation House 50 Mawson Lakes Blvd.

Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Victoria Office Level 19 15, William Street

