Elevate your space with Cewood, a seamless blend of architectural innovation, environmental responsibility, and acoustic excellence. Ideal for eco-conscious projects, these cementitious wood-fibre panels create serene and inviting spaces while promoting sustainable practices. With a diverse range of sizes and natural hues, Cewood offers versatile design possibilities including custom shapes and patterns.
- Fully GECA certified and manufactured from 3 simple ingredients
- Exclusive Access to Designer Range
- Thermal Insulation
Overview
Downloads
Cewood Brochure
11.19 MB
Cewood Acoustic Data Sheet
1.03 MB
Cewood Material Safety Data
75.88 KB
Cewood Main Catalogue Decor Systems
13.55 MB
Cewood Natural Variation Advice
1.49 MB
Cewood Specification Guide
44.21 KB
Cewood Installation Guidelines
1.74 MB
