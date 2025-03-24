Cewood: All-in-One Excellence

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2025

Elevate your space with Cewood, a seamless blend of architectural innovation, environmental responsibility, and acoustic excellence. Ideal for eco-conscious projects, these cementitious wood-fibre panels create serene and inviting spaces while promoting sustainable practices. With a diverse range of sizes and natural hues, Cewood offers versatile design possibilities including custom shapes and patterns.

Fully GECA certified and manufactured from 3 simple ingredients

Exclusive Access to Designer Range Thermal Insulation