Rondo KEY-LOCK® Concealed Suspended Ceiling System

Versatile suspended ceiling system offering a high-quality structure with a flush, flawless or featured finish

Features & Benefits:

Available in both direct fix and suspension applications

Specifically designed locking and suspension clips simplify the assembly of components

Mid-span joiners for both primary rail and furring channel sections eliminates waste, and speeds up erection time

A range of furring channels, battens and primary rails allows for variable spanning and spacing options

Ability to hold multiple layers of board due to its high-quality structure

Suitable for:

Flush plasterboard ceilings

Direct fix or fully suspended applications

Fire-rated or non-fire rated systems

Curved ceilings, bulkheads, acoustic and seismic design

External soffit applications by design

Rondo DUO® Exposed Grid Ceiling System

An exposed ceiling grid system that easily integrates with other Rondo suspended ceiling systems in the same plane

Features & Benefits:

Engineered for fast assembly on site

Double rows of embossed stitching on Main Tees and Cross Tees to increase strength

Main Tee slots every 100mm for Cross Tees providing extra layout flexibility

Tile-white exposed face colour with compliments the vast majority of standard ceiling panel colours

Specifically designed wall angle and stabiliser clips

Available in pre-finished steel

Suitable for:

Steel Ceiling Grid Systems

Aluminum Ceiling Grid Systems

Drop-in Configurations

One-way semi-concealed configurations

Acoustic, Bulkhead and Seismic Designs

Lineal diffusers

Rondo Xpress® Drywall Grid System

The Rondo Xpress® Drywall Grid System is light-weight and simple to install.

The Main Tee and Cross Tee connection uses the same patented QRC clip technology that is known and preferred by installers and found in the Rondo DONN® Exposed Grid System.

With an ability to be used in acoustic, seismic and fire-rated applications, the Rondo XPRESS® Drywall Grid System offers design flexibility for flush ceilings, bulkheads and boxed soffits.

Suitable for:

Concealed ceiling systems

Plasterboard, fibrous plaster and the fibre cement linings

Direct fix or fully suspended applications

Seamless transitions from a concealed to exposed grid ceilings

Bulkheads and boxed soffits

Corridors, without the use of suspension hangers

Fire-rated applications

Seismic requirements

Acoustic requirements

Special Features:

Surface Finish: Z275 galvanised

Easy integration with Rondo Exposed Grid Ceiling Systems

Accepts conventional light fixtures, air conditioning services and access panels

Main Tee and Cross Tee clips have a secure connection and are easy to remove and relocate

QRC Clip Technology

