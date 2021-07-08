Built-in Dishwashers

Our built-in dishwasher range is designed to be placed under your client's bench and secured to the cabinetry, giving them a seamless look within their kitchen design. With the choice of a fully integrated or or dark/natural stainless steel finish, their new dishwasher will come with a range of helpful features.

Naturally Inspired Drying

We want to make doing the dishes effortlessly. With our intuitive AirDry technology your client's dishwasher door automatically opens the 10cm towards the end of the cycle which ensures natural drying. So the dishes are ready when they are.

Innovative

Whilst our world’s first ComfortLift® technology is as gentle on your client as on their dishes, allowing them to raise their dishwasher’s lower basket to a comfortable height making it effortless to load and unload.

*ESF8735RKX & ESF8735ROX models only

Seamless

Designed to be completely hidden by cabinetry, our integrated dishwashers allow your client to have the same cleaning results as a non-integrated model only you don't see it. Coming with features such as MyTime they can effortlessly start your tailored dishwashing cycle. Pick the exact time and any optional treatments with the slider display it's never been more intuitive.

Easy Clean

Our dishwashers are designed to take large, odd-shaped items like pots and pans and the intuitive FlexiSpray arm ensures water reaches all parts of the tub, with the additional option of SprayZone* you can intensively clean your client's cookware, with three-times better-cleaning performance. No pre-soaking needed. Leaving everything sparkling.

*ESL69200RO only

Gentle

For those devoted to culinary perfection, SoftSpikes and SoftGrips in the upper basket are the ideal solutions to protect their delicate glassware. They can choose to give them extra care by selecting FlexiWash which cleans fragile glassware in their upper basket with more heavily soiled items in the lower basket.