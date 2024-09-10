For over 50 years, BRITA has stood at the forefront of water filtration technologies. A globally recognised brand and trusted industry leader. BRITA now has introduced a new range of Commercial Grade Water Dispensers to the Australian market.

Bringing forth innovative solutions that deliver outstanding protection needed by hygiene-sensitive situations that lead the way to more inclusive designs for an accessible future.

Introducing BRITA Easy Access Panel

Additional BRITA dispenser control unit for a barrier-free environment. Control unit can be positioned to provide easy access for wheelchair users helping create a barrier-free, inclusive environment, convenient positioning it can be installed angled or flat for mounting on the counter or cabinet and is available for different configurations of Top Pro and Extra C-Tap.

BRITA’s family business draws on over 50 years’ experience to design and build our pioneering products. They develop and make filters in Germany, dispensers in Italy. They engineer and manufacture our products themself. This means they can ensure exceptionally high quality, and scale production in line with demand. Their manufacturing plants – including one opened in 2018 – work with maximum energy efficiency through use of advanced technology. BRITA staff are skilled and dedicated. They complete many tasks by hand, so a high degree of craftsmanship goes into each dispenser.