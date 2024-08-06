Bottles for water dispensers

Quench thirst in style with premium and stylish dispenser bottles. The elegant finishing touch.

Product information:

Ideal for meeting rooms, hotel rooms, restaurants and bars

Available in two sizes: 425 ml and 750 ml

Caps feature different icons – for an easy differentiation between still and sparkling water

Designed according to the standards for reusable sparkling beverage bottles



Bottles designed to compliment yuor dispenser

Classical, stylish or modern: the premium range of BRITA bottles enhance how you serve in your bar, restaurant, office, factory, studio and healthcare facility and are made available in different capacities depending on your requirements.

All BRITA bottles are reusable and eliminate the cost of buying, transporting and storing pre-bottled water. They are an attractive and practical way to keep your visitors, staff and guests well hydrated and there is a style of bottle to suit every taste.