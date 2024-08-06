Logo
Bottles for water dispensers

Last Updated on 06 Aug 2024

Quench thirst in style with premium and stylish dispenser bottles. The elegant finishing touch. Ideal for meeting rooms, hotel rooms, restaurants and bars. Caps feature different icons – for an easy differentiation between still and sparkling water. Designed according to the standards for reusable sparkling beverage bottles.

Quench thirst in style with premium and stylish dispenser bottles. The elegant finishing touch.

  • Ideal for meeting rooms, hotel rooms, restaurants and bars
  • Available in two sizes: 425 ml and 750 ml
  • Caps feature different icons – for an easy differentiation between still and sparkling water
  • Designed according to the standards for reusable sparkling beverage bottles

Bottles designed to compliment yuor dispenser

Classical, stylish or modern: the premium range of BRITA bottles enhance how you serve in your bar, restaurant, office, factory, studio and healthcare facility and are made available in different capacities depending on your requirements.

All BRITA bottles are reusable and eliminate the cost of buying, transporting and storing pre-bottled water. They are an attractive and practical way to keep your visitors, staff and guests well hydrated and there is a style of bottle to suit every taste.

Ditch the plastic

Reusing helps eliminate single-use plastic bottles and shrinks carbon footprints as well as stopping billions of plastic bottles from even being made. This is an increasingly important statement your employees, guests and partners will appreciate.

EU-made quality

Our premium coated glass bottle range includes ergonomic, classic and modern designs and flip-top caps. The sturdy BPA-free plastic bottles are also reusable and easy to clean.

Accessories for your water solution in style

Have you already had a look at our water dispenser accessories? Explore our crates, wash trays, base units and extenders – all engineered specifically to suit your BRITA dispensers and bottles and make the perfect, sustainable hydration solution.

