Billi Touchless Washroom Range

Offering a contactless handwashing experience, Billi now has a range of hands free sensor taps and soap dispensers. These washroom products feature a unique electronic sensor built into the spout to automatically detect hand movement in the dispensing zone and shut off as soon as you move your hands away, reducing wastage.

The hands free range is ideal for use in food preparation, healthcare, aged care, residential bathrooms, childcare, schools, universities and commercial washrooms.

Features & Benefits