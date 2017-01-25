Billi Touchless Washroom Range
Last Updated on 25 Jan 2017
Offering a contactless handwashing experience, Billi now has a range of hands free sensor taps and soap dispensers. These washroom products feature a unique electronic sensor built into the spout to automatically detect hand movement in the dispensing zone and shut off as soon as you move your hands away, reducing wastage.
Overview
Offering a contactless handwashing experience, Billi now has a range of hands free sensor taps and soap dispensers. These washroom products feature a unique electronic sensor built into the spout to automatically detect hand movement in the dispensing zone and shut off as soon as you move your hands away, reducing wastage.
The hands free range is ideal for use in food preparation, healthcare, aged care, residential bathrooms, childcare, schools, universities and commercial washrooms.
Features & Benefits
- Touch free sensor tap or soap dispenser
- Contactless dispensing to maintain high hygiene standards
- Bench mount, wall mount or straight wall mount designs
- Chrome, Brushed, Matte Black or Brushed Brass finish options
- Easy to install with options of mains or battery power supply
- User friendly and ergonomically designed
Contact
Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres1800 812 321
PO Box PO BOX 4641800 812 321