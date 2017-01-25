Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Billi Logo Full Colour
Billi Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Billi Australia Hands Free Sensor Taps Washrooms
Billi Bench Mount Sensor Tap Chrome
Billi Bench Mount Sensor Tap Matte Black
Billi Sensor Taps
Billi Wall Mount Sensor Tap Brass
Billi Wall Mount Sensor Tap Chrome
Billi Australia Hands Free Sensor Taps Washrooms
Billi Bench Mount Sensor Tap Chrome
Billi Bench Mount Sensor Tap Matte Black
Billi Sensor Taps
Billi Wall Mount Sensor Tap Brass
Billi Wall Mount Sensor Tap Chrome
||

Billi Touchless Washroom Range

Last Updated on 25 Jan 2017

Offering a contactless handwashing experience, Billi now has a range of hands free sensor taps and soap dispensers. These washroom products feature a unique electronic sensor built into the spout to automatically detect hand movement in the dispensing zone and shut off as soon as you move your hands away, reducing wastage.

Overview
Description

Offering a contactless handwashing experience, Billi now has a range of hands free sensor taps and soap dispensers. These washroom products feature a unique electronic sensor built into the spout to automatically detect hand movement in the dispensing zone and shut off as soon as you move your hands away, reducing wastage.

The hands free range is ideal for use in food preparation, healthcare, aged care, residential bathrooms, childcare, schools, universities and commercial washrooms.

Features & Benefits

  • Touch free sensor tap or soap dispenser
  • Contactless dispensing to maintain high hygiene standards
  • Bench mount, wall mount or straight wall mount designs
  • Chrome, Brushed, Matte Black or Brushed Brass finish options
  • Easy to install with options of mains or battery power supply
  • User friendly and ergonomically designed

Contact
Display AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Office Address New South Wales 5 Salisbury Rd

Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Office Address Queensland Unit 3/115 Robinson Rd E

Display AddressWelland, SA

Office Address SA Southern Australia

Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres

1800 812 321
Display AddressWangara, WA

Office Address Western Australia Unit 1/9 Profit Pass

Postal AddressReservoir, VIC

PO Box PO BOX 464

1800 812 321
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap