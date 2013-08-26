As an option to the boiling and chilled system, the Sahara and Home BA dispense a filtered boiling and an unlimited source of ambient filtered water.

Instant Boiling and Still Water with the Billi Home BA

For exceptional home convenience, the Billi Home BA provides instant boiling and still water, making it ideal for preparing hot drinks and reducing food preparation time. The XL levered dispenser is streamlined and elegant, featuring a concealed safety lock to protect against scalding. Its position-sensitive levers allow for simple operation, and the dispenser is available in a range of finishes to complement your kitchen decor.

Supplied as standard with 994052 sub-micron filtration from BWT, the system delivers the freshest tasting water, ensuring the health of your family and guests.

Lowest Energy Consumption

Superior insulation is critical to the sustainable performance of any integrated boiling system. The Billi Sahara utilizes Billi’s unique high performance Thermostore™ technology and insulation materials which operate at a level of efficiency which exceeds 50 times that of a traditional hot water tank. In addition the Standby Mode will ensure after a set period of non-usage the unit will power down to prevent excess energy consumption.

Unique Eco-Intelligence™ Technology

The Billi Sahara incorporates Eco-Intelligence™ technology, a self-learning timer that allows the unit to operate only when required. The timer monitors daily usage patterns and even recognises evening and weekend changes in routine to effectively minimise energy consumption.

Australia’s smallest underbench footprint

The Billi Sahara 310 model features the smallest physical dimensions of any unit available—340mm high by 180mm wide by 360mm deep. This underbench unit is designed to maximise available space under the sink. The Sahara 320, 360, and 3120 models also maintain this space-saving feature, measuring 340mm high, 180mm wide, and 460mm deep.

Unlimited Ambient

The Billi Sahara offers an endless flow of fresh, pure filtered water

New unprecedented tap range

Billi now offering a choice of 4 tap styles.