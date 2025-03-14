The Billi Home BCS system is the ultimate multi-use home water appliance, delivering instant boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water with unparalleled convenience. Designed for modern kitchens, it features a sleek XL Levered Dispenser, allowing all water options to be accessed from a single, stylish tap. A concealed safety lock ensures secure operation, making it an ideal choice for family homes.

Smart, Space-Saving Design

The compact under-bench unit maximises kitchen space while maintaining high performance. Its water-cooled technology eliminates the need for cupboard ventilation, ensuring a hassle-free installation. Users can also customise both the chilled water temperature and sparkling level for a personalised hydration experience.

Uncompromising Filtration & Water Quality

Engineered for superior water purity, the system includes a BWT 994052 sub-micron filtration unit, delivering the freshest-tasting water while safeguarding the health of your family and guests. Additional filter options, such as 5-micron (994051), HSD (994054), and XPHSD Fibron XP (994055), allow for custom filtration solutions to meet specific needs.

Premium Finishes to Suit Every Kitchen

The Billi Home BCS is available in a variety of designer finishes, ensuring seamless integration with any kitchen aesthetic.

Standard finishes: Chrome (CH), Matte Black (MB), Brushed (BR), Matte White (MW)

Special order finishes: Rose Gold (RG), Urban Brass (UB), Platinum (PL), Brushed Rose Gold (BRG), Gun Metal Grey (GM)

Australian-Designed, Built to Last

Proudly Australian-designed and made, the Billi Home BCS is built for durability, efficiency, and sustainability. Meeting stringent HACCP certification standards, it ensures the highest levels of safety and hygiene.

Certified Quality & Warranty

Backed by a comprehensive 3-year warranty on parts and labour, the Billi Home BCS meets leading industry certifications, including:

WaterMark (WM 021525)

ISO 9001:2015 (QEC 11627)

ATS5200.105 & AS/NZS 4020

AS1428 (Accessibility Standard)

With advanced technology, premium filtration, and a sleek, space-saving design, the Billi Home BCS system is the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovation.