Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Billi Logo Full Colour
Billi Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Billi Alpine 125 Product Showcase
Billi Alpine 125 System Diagram
Billi Alpine Sparkling
Billi Home C Hero
Billi Home C Tapware Slim Brushed
Billi Home C Tapware Slim Squared Brushed
Billi Alpine 125 Product Showcase
Billi Alpine 125 System Diagram
Billi Alpine Sparkling
Billi Home C Hero
Billi Home C Tapware Slim Brushed
Billi Home C Tapware Slim Squared Brushed

Billi Alpine/Alpine 125/Home C: Instant chilled and ambient filtered water systems

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2025

The Billi Alpine and Home C systems provide a continuous supply of chilled, filtered water, combining convenience, efficiency, and style. With advanced sub-micron filtration, dual-temperature options, sleek dispensers, and low power consumption, they ensure fresh-tasting water for families and guests alike.

Overview
Description

Never run out of refreshing, chilled, filtered water with the Billi Alpine and Billi Home C systems. Designed for ultimate convenience and performance, these systems provide a constant supply of fresh filtered water, making them ideal for family use or entertaining guests.

The Billi Alpine offers easy installation, low power consumption, premium filtration, and a choice of dispensers. The Alpine 125 features a dual-temperature dispenser, delivering both chilled and ambient filtered water from a single tap. Covered by a 24-month warranty, the Alpine range ensures reliability and peace of mind.

For larger chilling capacities, the Billi Home C is perfect, offering a sleek, slimline round dispenser in a range of finishes to complement any kitchen décor. Even after the chilled tank is depleted, the system continues to supply an endless stream of filtered water.

Both systems come standard with advanced sub-micron filtration by BWT, ensuring the freshest-tasting water while safeguarding the health of your family and guests.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Home Collection 2025

11.97 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Office Address New South Wales 5 Salisbury Rd

Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Office Address Queensland Unit 3/115 Robinson Rd E

Display AddressWelland, SA

Office Address SA Southern Australia

Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres

1800 812 321
Display AddressWangara, WA

Office Address Western Australia Unit 1/9 Profit Pass

Postal AddressReservoir, VIC

PO Box PO BOX 464

1800 812 321
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap