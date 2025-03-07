Never run out of refreshing, chilled, filtered water with the Billi Alpine and Billi Home C systems. Designed for ultimate convenience and performance, these systems provide a constant supply of fresh filtered water, making them ideal for family use or entertaining guests.

The Billi Alpine offers easy installation, low power consumption, premium filtration, and a choice of dispensers. The Alpine 125 features a dual-temperature dispenser, delivering both chilled and ambient filtered water from a single tap. Covered by a 24-month warranty, the Alpine range ensures reliability and peace of mind.

For larger chilling capacities, the Billi Home C is perfect, offering a sleek, slimline round dispenser in a range of finishes to complement any kitchen décor. Even after the chilled tank is depleted, the system continues to supply an endless stream of filtered water.

Both systems come standard with advanced sub-micron filtration by BWT, ensuring the freshest-tasting water while safeguarding the health of your family and guests.