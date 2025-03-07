Billi Alpine/Alpine 125/Home C: Instant chilled and ambient filtered water systems
Last Updated on 07 Mar 2025
The Billi Alpine and Home C systems provide a continuous supply of chilled, filtered water, combining convenience, efficiency, and style. With advanced sub-micron filtration, dual-temperature options, sleek dispensers, and low power consumption, they ensure fresh-tasting water for families and guests alike.
Overview
Never run out of refreshing, chilled, filtered water with the Billi Alpine and Billi Home C systems. Designed for ultimate convenience and performance, these systems provide a constant supply of fresh filtered water, making them ideal for family use or entertaining guests.
The Billi Alpine offers easy installation, low power consumption, premium filtration, and a choice of dispensers. The Alpine 125 features a dual-temperature dispenser, delivering both chilled and ambient filtered water from a single tap. Covered by a 24-month warranty, the Alpine range ensures reliability and peace of mind.
For larger chilling capacities, the Billi Home C is perfect, offering a sleek, slimline round dispenser in a range of finishes to complement any kitchen décor. Even after the chilled tank is depleted, the system continues to supply an endless stream of filtered water.
Both systems come standard with advanced sub-micron filtration by BWT, ensuring the freshest-tasting water while safeguarding the health of your family and guests.
Downloads
Contact
Billi Head Office Address 42 Lucknow Cres1800 812 321
PO Box PO BOX 4641800 812 321