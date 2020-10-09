Bildspec Operable Walls: Office acoustics

Bildspec's operable walls are often utilised to allow clients greater flexibility with their office spaces, through the creation of meeting rooms, board rooms, breakout rooms and multipurpose break out spaces. These operable walls offer each application varying acoustic properties, that are not only fit for purpose but also highly attractive and user friendly.

One space can be turned into multiple, smaller spaces, whether it is turning a large open plan area into a series of meeting rooms, or sectioning off rest, eat or play areas away from the busy working environment. Operable walls allow a limited transfer of sound from the external office into the smaller individual space.

Customers can choose between glass, or a combination of multiple solid materials including timber veneers, high pressure laminates, 2 pack polyurethane, colour back glass and fabrics face finishes.

Over our 50+ years in business, Bildspec have supplied operable walls into many high-quality office fit-outs including the likes of BHP, The Star Sydney, Telstra, KPMG, NIKE, Reserve Bank of Australia, Westpac, QANTAS, Warner Music, DHL as well as many other legal & financial firms, local state and federal governments, and even emergency services.

Noise in an office environment comes most often from four main sources:

The intrusion of external noise;

Noise generated by building services (such as HVAC systems);

Noise transferred between individual spaces including impact noise;

Control of reverberation times to enhance speech intelligibility.

Apart from creating a flexible space, the operable wall is able to greatly reduce a significant amount of external noise from passing through the operable wall into each of the divided spaces. Different combinations of top/bottom seals and board constructions are crucial in the wall’s ability to overcome sound transmission issues.