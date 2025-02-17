Baltic interiors: Bringing nature indoors
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025
Authentic solid Baltic flooring and interior lining products are part of our tradional building heritage in Australia. Today these products continue and are improved using the latest processing technology.
- Heritage replacement
- New builds
- Store 250kg/m3 of carbon permanently and achieve improved thermal insulation
Overview
