WALL-MOUNTED

This wall-mounted, space-saving ballet barre is an essential addition to your studio or performance center. It offers two different heights to accommodate dancers of varying ages and skill levels, providing the necessary support for your training needs.

STRENGTH AND ELEGANCE COMBINED - Our specially designed saddles securely grip the wooden bar, evenly distributing the pressure applied by dancers to create a sturdy and reliable ballet barre. The combination of strong steel and the flexible, sturdy, and warm feel of beech wood creates a supportive environment for you to concentrate on your movements with ease.

SEAMLESS EXTENSION - Our wall brackets and saddles are designed to connect four wooden beams, with two meeting in each cylindrical saddle, creating a continuous double ballet barre that runs along the length of your studio wall with no gaps. This design ensures stability at every point, making it ideal for all types of exercises. The wooden beams easily slide into the saddles and are held together with discreet screws that won't harm the natural properties of the wood.

ACCOMMODATING DANCERS OF ALL AGES AND SKILL LEVELS - Whether you're teaching young children just starting out in dancing or seasoned professionals, this double beam barre offers versatility to cater to all skill levels. With a 23cm distance between the top and bottom barre, this barre provides two different heights, offering a customized experience for each dancer and promoting a safe and suitable environment for all to practice and perfect their craft.

FLOOR-MOUNTED

This simple and elegant floor-mounted ballet bar is extremely sturdy and stable, providing all the necessary support you need for your class. It ensures a secure and stable training experience, offering you the confidence to focus on your movements.

DURABILITY MEETS COMFORT WITH PREMIUM BEECH WOOD - Our 40mm diameter wooden beams are crafted from premium beech wood, providing the perfect balance of strength and flexibility. The wooden bar offers a comfortable grip while the 2mm thick steel uprights ensure the bar can withstand even the most intense training sessions. With this floor-mounted ballet barre, you can enjoy a natural feel and optimal support for all your dance exercises.

COMPACT AND SPACE-SAVING DESIGN - Our floor-mounted ballet barre offers a traditional setup, allowing you to position it in front of a mirror or wall in your studio for optimal viewing and control of your movements. Its compact design means you can have the ideal setup for your ballet practice without sacrificing valuable studio space, while still enjoying the benefits of a sturdy and reliable barre.

SEAMLESS AND CONTINUOUS EXTENSION - The floor-mounted ballet barre is designed with specially crafted uprights that accommodate two wooden bars in each saddle, providing a continuous barre throughout your studio space. Whether you need it for a single wall or your entire studio, this ballet stand is flexible and can easily adapt to the size of your dance studio.