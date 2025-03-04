Logo
AvanTech YOU drawer system

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

AvanTech YOU drawer system. As individual as you. The AvanTech YOU drawer system scores from design diversity and creative flexibility, from concealed working parts and perfect performance as well as from an efficient product concept geared to the customer. AvanTech YOU puts you in the focus and matches your specific needs.

Accolade for outstanding design acumen

Taking the jury by storm, Hettich's versatile AvanTech YOU drawer system with its new design elements featuring integrated lighting has attracted the 2021 Interzum Award in the "High Product Quality" category for outstanding design merit.

High performance in all applicationsYour customers are looking specifically for furniture that can be designed to suit personal needs. Follow the megatrend of customisation with AvanTech YOU. Whether for use in the bathroom, living room or kitchen â€“ every wish for a unique look is easily fulfilled with the broad diversity of this product range and the many different ways of creating furniture that speaks individuality. Expressing personal lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. Not only furniture but also fittings express individual personality. Urban lifestyle environment or Tuscan flair: whatever you like is in vogue.

Signature Lighting for Avantech YOU

AvanTech YOU Illumination is a distinctive upgrade to your cabinetry. The rechargeable battery powered LED lighting needs no connection to mains, and is charged using a micro USB an estimated once per year. The lighting option stands apart in the way that it attaches directly to the drawer itself. Compatible exclusively with AvanTech YOU drawers.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AvanTech YOU 2020 HAU

7.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AvanTech YOU Customisation

14.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AvanTech YOU Features and Benefits

9.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AvanTech YOU Specification Guide

14.33 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKemps Creek, NSW

6 Entolasia Close

1800 687 789
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Hettich Victoria 220-224 Coventry Street

1800 687 789
Display AddressSubiaco, WA

Hettich Western Australia (Located in the Home Base Centre) 55 Salvado Road

1800 687 789
Office AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Hettich Queensland (Located in the Build and Design Centre) 66 Merivale Street

07 3844 9922
Office AddressMedindie Gardens, SA

Hettich South Australia 5/59 Main North Rd

08 8269 3118
