AvanTech YOU drawer system. As individual as you.

The AvanTech YOU drawer system scores from design diversity and creative flexibility, from concealed working parts and perfect performance as well as from an efficient product concept geared to the customer. AvanTech YOU puts you in the focus and matches your specific needs.

Accolade for outstanding design acumen

Taking the jury by storm, Hettich's versatile AvanTech YOU drawer system with its new design elements featuring integrated lighting has attracted the 2021 Interzum Award in the "High Product Quality" category for outstanding design merit.

High performance in all applicationsYour customers are looking specifically for furniture that can be designed to suit personal needs. Follow the megatrend of customisation with AvanTech YOU. Whether for use in the bathroom, living room or kitchen â€“ every wish for a unique look is easily fulfilled with the broad diversity of this product range and the many different ways of creating furniture that speaks individuality. Expressing personal lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. Not only furniture but also fittings express individual personality. Urban lifestyle environment or Tuscan flair: whatever you like is in vogue.

Signature Lighting for Avantech YOU

AvanTech YOU Illumination is a distinctive upgrade to your cabinetry. The rechargeable battery powered LED lighting needs no connection to mains, and is charged using a micro USB an estimated once per year. The lighting option stands apart in the way that it attaches directly to the drawer itself. Compatible exclusively with AvanTech YOU drawers.