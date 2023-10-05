ASSA ABLOY SL521 telescopic sliding door operator. Maximum opening. Reliable and safe. Never compromise.

Limited spaces and heavy applications require smart engineering

Crafted from the highest-quality materials and backed by more than 50 years’ of proven experience, the SL521 is a sophisticated and stylish telescopic sliding door operator which can be customised to suit every environment. No matter if space is limited or if your entrance requires heavy doors or a large glass facade.

A high level of customisation

Whatever your business, and whatever the layout of your exterior and/or interior passageways, the SL521 can be tailored to meet your exact needs. For added flexibility, the operator can be used to program door opening and closing speed as well as set how long doors should stay open.

Available for single, two-leaf doors and bi-parting, four-leaf doors, the SL521 comes with all the advantages associated with automatic sliding door systems. Giving you a convenient and durable entrance solution that will deliver a sustainable, high-quality performance for years to come.

Always safe and secure

At ASSA ABLOY, we’re here to help make your entrance systems as safe as possible. From state-of-the-art sensors designed to immediately open doors when a person or obstacle is detected, to innovative breakout technology that will force doors and side screens to swing outwards in case of emergency, our solutions have security at their core.

To further ensure your operations run smoothly, our expert technicians are ready to help solve any issues or offer advise on how to optimise your business. Take a look at our range of personalised service and maintenance packages and we’ll take care of the rest.

Long-term reliability

The SL521 places just as much focus on comfort and convenience as it does on accuracy, reliability and safety. Available in a range of sizes and finishes, our low-noise solution is designed to bring a touch of charm to any entrance, big or small – in addition to meeting every necessary health and safety standard.

Sustainable every step of the way

The SL521 places great importance on sustainability, with relevant add-ons that include ASSA ABLOY TightSeal, drive mode technology to help you determine how wide door(s) can open, and more. For an entrance solution that will always live up to expectations while supporting your environmental efforts.

Models:

ASSA ABLOY SL521-2 - Four leaves, bi-parting, with or without break-out

ASSA ABLOY SL521-R/L - Two leaves, single-slide, right or left-opening, with or without break-out