Automate your entrance in a variety of configurations with the ASSA ABLOY SL500 range of automatic sliding door operators. Designing entrances that work around your business needs, traffic flow, and facility floorplan is simple — even when upgrading existing doors — thanks to the flexibility of the SL500.

The ASSA ABLOY SL500 sliding operator is easily adapted for specific performance needs. Its modular composition enables businesses of all sizes to tailor entrances to their unique requirements, without compromising on safety, security, or energy efficiency.

Strong and Reliable for Heavy Traffic Flows

In high-traffic environments such as retail, transportation, and healthcare facilities where doors must open and close constantly, the ASSA ABLOY SL500 sliding door operator is a dependable choice. Powerful yet smooth in operation, it effortlessly handles door weights up to 2x200kg or 1x240kg, with multiple configuration options available to suit your facility’s layout and usage demands.

Safety and Security, Tailored to You

Engineered with advanced safety features, the SL500 promptly responds to obstructions detected during the opening process or between the doors and their surroundings. If an obstruction is detected, the doors halt and then close after a brief delay. During closing, if resistance is met, the doors automatically reverse and recheck for clearance. Speed and force can be fine-tuned for optimal safety, and for maximum user protection and convenience, a monitored ASSA ABLOY presence-detection system is recommended.

Security is equally adaptable. Choose from a range of security levels and locking mechanisms, with operation mode selectors customisable to meet your business’s needs during operating hours and after hours. Interlocking features further enhance site security.

Seamless Control and Integration

Managing the ASSA ABLOY SL500 is straightforward, with an intelligent touch display located adjacent to the door or remotely up to 500 metres away. Each mode selector can operate up to five door systems simultaneously, ensuring easy control even across larger sites.

The SL500 operators can seamlessly integrate into ASSA ABLOY automatic sliding door systems or be adapted to drive a wide variety of existing doors. Each operator arrives fully assembled within the appropriate support beam, ensuring fast, high-quality installation — whether part of a brand-new system or a replacement for an existing one.

Stay Connected, Stay In Control

Wireless networks enable easy integration of all your devices into a unified system, providing valuable insights and enhanced control over your building’s automatic door operations.