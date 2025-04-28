The ASSA ABLOY SL500 S automatic sliding door system provides an aesthetically pleasing and highly functional entrance. Framed all round with a slimline aluminium profile, it reduces both the weight and footprint of door leaves, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any facility.

Supplied as either a bi-parting or single sliding door system, the ASSA ABLOY SL500 S Slim frame door system comes complete with door leaf, safety devices, access control options, and, where required, side screens and overlights. It is available for both beam and wall mounting. Slim aluminium profiles are clear anodised and glazed with 8 mm laminated glass as standard.

Narrow Passageways and Escape Routes

Where side space is limited, a telescopic arrangement is the natural choice. This option is ideal for narrow passageways, as it maximises the clear opening width.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The ASSA ABLOY SL500 S Slim frame can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat or cool a building, resulting in lower costs and a smaller carbon footprint for customers. It can be fitted with optional thermo glass, thermally broken profiles, and very tightly fitting brushes. Additional sensors offer finely-tuned opening and closing times to further enhance energy-saving capabilities while ensuring a high level of entrance security.

Mounting

Most Slim profile door systems can be either beam or wall mounted, and are available as bi-parting or single sliding doors.