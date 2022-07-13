ASSA ABLOY SL500 intrusion protection automatic sliding door

ASSA ABLOY SL500 Intrusion protection door system is your added protection against intrusion, burglary and vandalism

If your business is located on a public storefront, you may be feeling quite vulnerable without the additional safeguard of being inside a larger building. With innovative security technology integrated into the SL Intrusion Protection door, your security measures are instantly boosted.

Advanced tri-locking mechanisms

Secure your door in three critical locations, including a strengthened electromechanical locking system at the top of the door, interlocking profiles on the leading edges and door locating pins in the middle edges of the door, and finally a bolstered tracking system on the bottom with door frame inserts.

With all 3 locks in place, restrict your door from being pushed in, levered apart, or opened due to forced entry. The SL Intrusion Protection door system provides maximum protection and peace of mind.

AssaultGuard™ glass is standard

The ASSA ABLOY Entrance System SL Intrusion Protection System utilises AssaultGuard™ glass that features an interlayer which retains its integrity and continues to act as a barrier – even after suffering repeated blows from bricks and other heavy objects.

Sustainability

Reduce the amount of energy needed to heat or cool a building with our range of automatic doors for a smaller carbon footprint, and lower operating costs. Additional sensors enable fine tuning of your opening and closing times, for even greater savings. In combination with regular maintenance, ensure the best performance from your door, and extend the life of your equipment.

Cutting-edge safety

The SL Intrusion Protection door features an integrated activation and safety presence detection system which detects people or objects in the doorway, preventing the door from closing until it is safe to do so. This same system can be used to detect after hours intruders and activate visual deterrents or monitored alarm systems.

Building management system integration

Detect possible security risk via optional advanced monitoring that seamlessly connects with your building management system.