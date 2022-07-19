Featuring a slimline profile with a subtle centre deflection design, Gyprock AriaTM echoes contemporary architecture at its best. This 75mm cornice delivers a simple, yet striking presence for contemporary style homes.

While cornice effectively bridges the junctions between walls and ceilings, its purpose extends beyond function, providing the perfect finishing touch to the aesthetic harmony of a home.

The smooth, streamlined profile of Aria is perfect for spaces that define contemporary elegance. Balanced with other interior design features such as architraves, skirting and even door hardware, Aria cornice can help make a subtle style statement in a home.

For a more dramatic impact in hallways, living and entertainment rooms, Gyprock AltoTM is the ideal complementary cornice choice.