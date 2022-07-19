Logo
Aria™ cornice

Featuring a slimline profile with a subtle centre deflection design, Gyprock Aria echoes contemporary architecture at its best. This 75mm cornice delivers a simple, yet striking presence for contemporary style homes. While cornice effectively bridges the junctions between walls and ceilings, its purpose extends beyond function, providing the perfect finishing touch to the aesthetic harmony of a home.

Description

Featuring a slimline profile with a subtle centre deflection design, Gyprock AriaTM echoes contemporary architecture at its best. This 75mm cornice delivers a simple, yet striking presence for contemporary style homes.

While cornice effectively bridges the junctions between walls and ceilings, its purpose extends beyond function, providing the perfect finishing touch to the aesthetic harmony of a home.

The smooth, streamlined profile of Aria is perfect for spaces that define contemporary elegance. Balanced with other interior design features such as architraves, skirting and even door hardware, Aria cornice can help make a subtle style statement in a home.

For a more dramatic impact in hallways, living and entertainment rooms, Gyprock AltoTM is the ideal complementary cornice choice.

Aria Cornices Product Data Sheet

401.52 KB

Download
Aria Cornices Safety Data Sheet

159.47 KB

Download
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

