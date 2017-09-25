ARAMAX® structural cladding system

ARAMAX's structural cladding system is unlike any other. Bringing together new ideas that work, ARAMAX® is at the head of innovation.

ARAMAX® is bigger, bolder, and can go deeper than conventional steel cladding profiles, allowing for huge roofing spans of up to 20 metres with no purlins or grits. This eliminates the cost and complexity of secondary structures, saving money without compromising on performance.

A visually stunning and structural component with multiple cover widths available, ARAMAX® can accommodate your unique project requirements by tapering the sheeting along its length to produce spectacular curves and designs.

Specialist engineering assistance is available for design of ARAMAX® structures.

Advantages:

Clear spans up to 20 metres

Can reduce number of structural steel and secondary steel members by up to 30%

Significantly reduces construction time

Aesthetically appealing

Accommodates irregular geometry

Waterproof & vermin free

Accommodates cantilever overhangs up to 5 metres

Applications: