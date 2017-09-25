ARAMAX® structural cladding system
ARAMAX's structural cladding system is unlike any other. Bringing together new ideas that work, ARAMAX® is at the head of innovation. ARAMAX® is bigger, bolder, and can go deeper than conventional steel cladding profiles, allowing for huge roofing spans of up to 20 metres with no purlins or grits.
Overview
ARAMAX® is bigger, bolder, and can go deeper than conventional steel cladding profiles, allowing for huge roofing spans of up to 20 metres with no purlins or grits. This eliminates the cost and complexity of secondary structures, saving money without compromising on performance.
A visually stunning and structural component with multiple cover widths available, ARAMAX® can accommodate your unique project requirements by tapering the sheeting along its length to produce spectacular curves and designs.
Specialist engineering assistance is available for design of ARAMAX® structures.
Advantages:
- Clear spans up to 20 metres
- Can reduce number of structural steel and secondary steel members by up to 30%
- Significantly reduces construction time
- Aesthetically appealing
- Accommodates irregular geometry
- Waterproof & vermin free
- Accommodates cantilever overhangs up to 5 metres
Applications:
- Warehousing & bulk storage
- Workshops
- Factories
- Sports stadia
- Aircraft hangars
- Reservoir service basin roofs
- Commercial car park roofs
- Shade structures (e.g. schools, bowls clubs, sale yard pavilions & livestock feed lots)
- Shelters