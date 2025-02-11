Gyprock Aquachek™ is a moisture-resistant plasterboard specifically designed for wet areas in both residential and commercial buildings. Available in 10mm and 13mm thicknesses, Aquachek combines durability, ease of use, and compliance with stringent building standards. The core, face, and back of Aquachek are treated to resist moisture and humidity, ensuring long-lasting performance without compromising structural integrity. Both thicknesses are easily identifiable by their distinctive blue face paper.

Aquachek™ 10mm

Lightweight and Easy to Handle: Designed for ease of installation, Gyprock Aquachek 10mm offers the same moisture resistance and tile weight capacity as its thicker counterpart, now in a lighter and more versatile board.

Applications: Suitable for use as a wall and ceiling lining in wet areas of residential buildings, including bathrooms, laundries, and kitchens.

Aquachek™ 13mm

Enhanced Durability and Performance: Gyprock Aquachek 13mm provides additional strength, making it suitable for more demanding wet area applications in both residential and commercial buildings.

Applications: Perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens, laundries, and other wet areas where a higher level of durability is required.

Why Choose Aquachek™?

Designed specifically for wet area applications.

Excellent tile weight capacity.

Compliant with relevant Australian Standards for moisture resistance.

Manufactured with sustainability in mind, including GECA certification.

Whether you require a lightweight board for ease of handling or a thicker board for greater durability, Gyprock Aquachek offers a reliable solution for your wet area needs.