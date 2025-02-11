Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Gyprock Logo
Gyprock
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
CSR Gyprock Aquachek� 10mm Hero
CSR Gyprock Aquachek� 10mm Product Details
CSR Gyprock Aquachek� 10mm Hero
CSR Gyprock Aquachek� 10mm Product Details

Aquachek™: Tough against moisture

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Gyprock Aquachek™ 10mm and 13mm plasterboards are moisture-resistant solutions ideal for wet areas in residential and commercial spaces. With a durable core, easy installation, and up to 12.5kg/m² tile weight capacity, they offer reliable performance while meeting Australian standards for moisture control and sustainability.

  • Product checkMoisture resistance
  • Product checkTile weight capacity
  • Product checkVersatile application
Overview
Description

Gyprock Aquachek™ is a moisture-resistant plasterboard specifically designed for wet areas in both residential and commercial buildings. Available in 10mm and 13mm thicknesses, Aquachek combines durability, ease of use, and compliance with stringent building standards. The core, face, and back of Aquachek are treated to resist moisture and humidity, ensuring long-lasting performance without compromising structural integrity. Both thicknesses are easily identifiable by their distinctive blue face paper.

Aquachek™ 10mm

Lightweight and Easy to Handle: Designed for ease of installation, Gyprock Aquachek 10mm offers the same moisture resistance and tile weight capacity as its thicker counterpart, now in a lighter and more versatile board.

Applications: Suitable for use as a wall and ceiling lining in wet areas of residential buildings, including bathrooms, laundries, and kitchens.

Aquachek™ 13mm

Enhanced Durability and Performance: Gyprock Aquachek 13mm provides additional strength, making it suitable for more demanding wet area applications in both residential and commercial buildings.

Applications: Perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens, laundries, and other wet areas where a higher level of durability is required.

Why Choose Aquachek™?

  • Designed specifically for wet area applications.
  • Excellent tile weight capacity.
  • Compliant with relevant Australian Standards for moisture resistance.
  • Manufactured with sustainability in mind, including GECA certification.

Whether you require a lightweight board for ease of handling or a thicker board for greater durability, Gyprock Aquachek offers a reliable solution for your wet area needs.

Resources
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Head Office New South Wales Triniti 3, 39 Delhi Road

1300 306 556
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales State Office 376 Victoria Street

Display AddressCoopers Plains, QLD

Queensland State Office 768 Boundary Road

Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

South Australia State Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

Display AddressYarraville, VIC

Victoria State Office 277 Whitehall Street

Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia State Office 19 Sheffield Road

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap