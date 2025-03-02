ALUSION™: The sustainable, lightweight panel solution

ALUSIONTM is a unique and visually-striking cladding material, made of stabilised aluminium foam. Produced as continual flat sheets or in three dimensional shapes, it has virtually limitless design and architectural applications, creating strong, lightweight panels, similar in appearance to a metallic sponge.

Developed by Cymat Technologies in Canada Architectural Stabilised Aluminium Foam panels offers architects and designers a panel solution with unmatched density, range of thickness, dimensions, production capacity and consistency.

Robertson Façade Systems is ALUSIONTM’s agent in Australia and New Zealand.

ALUSIONTM is suitable for a variety of end uses:

Exterior and interior wall cladding

Highway or road acoustical barriers

High performance solution with aluminium foam as a backing

Ceiling Tiles

Restaurants and Bars

Offices and residential apartment buildings

For climate and air quality control situations

Railway ventilation and air vents

Moisture barriers

For insulation, air quality control and environmental control

Showroom displays

Flooring

Signs

Lighting

Exhibits.



Select ALUSIONTM and enjoy the following benefits: