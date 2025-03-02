ALUSION™: The sustainable, lightweight panel solution
Overview
ALUSIONTM is a unique and visually-striking cladding material, made of stabilised aluminium foam. Produced as continual flat sheets or in three dimensional shapes, it has virtually limitless design and architectural applications, creating strong, lightweight panels, similar in appearance to a metallic sponge.
Developed by Cymat Technologies in Canada Architectural Stabilised Aluminium Foam panels offers architects and designers a panel solution with unmatched density, range of thickness, dimensions, production capacity and consistency.
Robertson Façade Systems is ALUSIONTM’s agent in Australia and New Zealand.
ALUSIONTM is suitable for a variety of end uses:
- Exterior and interior wall cladding
- Highway or road acoustical barriers
- High performance solution with aluminium foam as a backing
- Ceiling Tiles
- Restaurants and Bars
- Offices and residential apartment buildings
- For climate and air quality control situations
- Railway ventilation and air vents
- Moisture barriers
- For insulation, air quality control and environmental control
- Showroom displays
- Flooring
- Signs
- Lighting
- Exhibits.
Select ALUSIONTM and enjoy the following benefits:
- Sustainable and environmentally friendly as it’s produced with up to 50% recycled content, and is 100% recyclable
- Non-combustible – tested to Australian standards and is Product Group Number Classification 1. It’s heat insulating and resistant, with a class A flame rating and a flame spread of “0”
- Unique façade solution with an aesthetically-stunning metallic lustre
- Easy to move and install as it’s lightweight
- Extremely durable, resistant to impact, yet still lightweight
- Highly resistant to wind loads, so perfect for outdoor applications
- Easy to maintain as it’s completely mould and mildew free, and is anti-dust collection and bug free
- Corrosion resistant
- Acoustic performer, dampening sound and absorbing shock
- Thermal and insulation support, reducing heating and air conditioning requirements
- Versatility, being available in many weights and sizes, both standard and custom