ALUMATE’s architecturally designed SOL’ART Shading Systems enhance a building’s environment by creating shade, privacy and increased thermal comfort. SOL’ART Shading Systems also facilitate the control of direct sunlight to increase or decrease solar heat gain.

The SOL’ART shading system offers significant architectural aesthetic value. In addition to controlling direct sunlight and reducing heat, it enhances comfort by regulating ventilation, thereby promoting healthy indoor air quality and improving the overall building environment.

ALUMATE’s SOL’ART shading systems serve as outdoor screens for patios, balconies, and verandas, as well as interior windows, providing shading solutions for both commercial and residential applications.