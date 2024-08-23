Logo
ALUMATE SOLART Shading Fixed System
ALUMATE SOL’ART Shading Systems

Last Updated on 23 Aug 2024

ALUMATE’s architecturally designed SOL’ART Shading Systems offer significant architectural aesthetic value and enhance a building’s environment by creating shade, privacy and increased thermal comfort. SOL’ART Shading Systems also facilitate the control of direct sunlight to increase or decrease solar heat gain.

Overview
Description

The SOL'ART shading system offers significant architectural aesthetic value. In addition to controlling direct sunlight and reducing heat, it enhances comfort by regulating ventilation, thereby promoting healthy indoor air quality and improving the overall building environment.

The SOL’ART shading system offers significant architectural aesthetic value. In addition to controlling direct sunlight and reducing heat, it enhances comfort by regulating ventilation, thereby promoting healthy indoor air quality and improving the overall building environment.

ALUMATE’s SOL’ART shading systems serve as outdoor screens for patios, balconies, and verandas, as well as interior windows, providing shading solutions for both commercial and residential applications.

Alumate Capability Statement

8.76 MB

Download
Alumate Product Brochure

9.47 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Unit 15 Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road

1300 654 795
