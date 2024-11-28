News
Alumate’s timber look ceiling systems add inviting and calm vibe to Wyvern Private Hospital
The Wyvern Private Hospital located near healthy bushland is set to serve the wider community as an important surgical a...
800 unique pieces of cassette panel system help achieve challenging design at WSU campus
Alumate successfully completed a recent project for Western Sydney University, which featured their patented cassette pa...
ALUMATE at Eighty Eight: Luxury cladding for a marquee project
The leafy suburb of St Leonards on Sydney’s north shore has been undergoing an extensive renewal over the past few years...
Alumate woodgrain castellation cladding a perfect fit for Cedar College
Alumate castellation cladding in a woodgrain finish met the brief for a timber look sought by the architect for the faca...
Custom Alumate soffit meets design intent at St Leonards retail precinct
ALUMATE worked meticulously with PTW Architects and the client, JQZ to not only meet but exceed their design intent and ...
Ceiling created with Alumate screening celebrates Parramatta civic centre’s heritage
Architecture studio DesignInc brought their design vision to life at Parramatta’s brand new community and civic centre b...
Woodgrain finish non combustible ceiling impresses at Whitton Malt House
Flagbrook Constructions chose the ALUMATE ALCL10050 ceiling system in a timber look finish to exceed the architects’ des...
Fire rating and finish make Alumate a product of choice for childcare centre
Rocky Point Road Childcare required the highest non-combustible fire rated material for the building’s extensive feature...
Timber look non combustible cladding at Harold Park affordable housing project
Alumate architectural systems offered the perfect non-combustible cladding solution at the Harold Park Affordable Housin...