News
Alumate’s timber look ceiling systems add inviting and calm vibe to Wyvern Private Hospital
Alumate's timber look ceiling systems add inviting and calm vibe to Wyvern Private Hospital

The Wyvern Private Hospital located near healthy bushland is set to serve the wider community as an important surgical a...

800 unique pieces of cassette panel system help achieve challenging design at WSU campus
800 unique pieces of cassette panel system help achieve challenging design at WSU campus

Alumate successfully completed a recent project for Western Sydney University, which featured their patented cassette pa...

Alumate Eighty Eight Folded Ceiling
ALUMATE at Eighty Eight: Luxury cladding for a marquee project

The leafy suburb of St Leonards on Sydney’s north shore has been undergoing an extensive renewal over the past few years...

Alumate woodgrain castellation cladding a perfect fit for Cedar College
Alumate woodgrain castellation cladding a perfect fit for Cedar College

Alumate castellation cladding in a woodgrain finish met the brief for a timber look sought by the architect for the faca...

Custom Alumate soffit meets design intent at St Leonards retail precinct
Custom Alumate soffit meets design intent at St Leonards retail precinct

ALUMATE worked meticulously with PTW Architects and the client, JQZ to not only meet but exceed their design intent and ...

Ceiling created with Alumate screening celebrates Parramatta civic centre’s heritage
Ceiling created with Alumate screening celebrates Parramatta civic centre's heritage

Architecture studio DesignInc brought their design vision to life at Parramatta’s brand new community and civic centre b...

Woodgrain finish non combustible ceiling impresses at Whitton Malt House
Woodgrain finish non combustible ceiling impresses at Whitton Malt House

Flagbrook Constructions chose the ALUMATE ALCL10050 ceiling system in a timber look finish to exceed the architects’ des...

Fire rating and finish make Alumate a product of choice for childcare centre
Fire rating and finish make Alumate a product of choice for childcare centre

Rocky Point Road Childcare required the highest non-combustible fire rated material for the building’s extensive feature...

Timber look non combustible cladding at Harold Park affordable housing project
Timber look non combustible cladding at Harold Park affordable housing project

Alumate architectural systems offered the perfect non-combustible cladding solution at the Harold Park Affordable Housin...

Frequently Asked Questions
In the case of ALUMATE surface damage, it can be treated according to the degree of scratching. Slight surface scratches can be simply polished, and deeper scratches can also be remedied using colour-matched touch-up paint. You can contact us on 02 9630 8388.
When ALUMATE exposed to the outdoors colour will be made based on the degree of UV, however, the degree of colour change will be within the permissible limits of the relevant international and Australian standards.
ALUMATE is a Durable powder coating can be used directly next to salt water.
The standard texture has a natural, woodgrain texture.
Alumate offers a 10-year warranty with finishing. The warranty covers peeling, flaking, chipping, natural weathering colour (within the allowable limits) and gloss level.
