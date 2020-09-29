ALUMATE architectural screening system, enhances the look and feel of outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non- combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

ALUMATE screening comes in a varying batten widths and offers concealed straight forward fixing methods making it a highly flexible for any design specification and application. ALUMATE screening can be orientated either vertically or horizontally with either a single or mixture of profile sizes in order to deliver a unique clean finish with any desired arrangement.

Features and benefits: