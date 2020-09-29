ALUMATE Screening
Last Updated on 29 Sep 2020
ALUMATE architectural screening system, enhances the look and feel of outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non- combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.
Overview
ALUMATE architectural screening system, enhances the look and feel of outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non- combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.
ALUMATE screening comes in a varying batten widths and offers concealed straight forward fixing methods making it a highly flexible for any design specification and application. ALUMATE screening can be orientated either vertically or horizontally with either a single or mixture of profile sizes in order to deliver a unique clean finish with any desired arrangement.
Features and benefits:
- Non-Combustible
- Low maintenance
- Durable
- Easy installation with Concealed Lock-in fixing method
- Come with the real clip to lock the batten on to
- Profile Coverage: 50mm
- Profile Depths: 50mm, 100mm and 150mm
- Wide range of realistic wood grain finishes, coated on all faces
- Vertical or horizontal installation options
- Mix and match the profiles to create a unique installation