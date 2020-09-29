Logo
ALUMATE Screening

Last Updated on 29 Sep 2020

ALUMATE architectural screening system, enhances the look and feel of outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non- combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

Description

ALUMATE architectural screening system, enhances the look and feel of outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non- combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

ALUMATE screening comes in a varying batten widths and offers concealed straight forward fixing methods making it a highly flexible for any design specification and application. ALUMATE screening can be orientated either vertically or horizontally with either a single or mixture of profile sizes in order to deliver a unique clean finish with any desired arrangement.

Features and benefits:

  • Non-Combustible
  • Low maintenance
  • Durable
  • Easy installation with Concealed Lock-in fixing method
  • Come with the real clip to lock the batten on to
  • Profile Coverage: 50mm
  • Profile Depths: 50mm, 100mm and 150mm
  • Wide range of realistic wood grain finishes, coated on all faces
  • Vertical or horizontal installation options
  • Mix and match the profiles to create a unique installation

Alumate Capability Statement

8.76 MB

Download
Alumate Product Brochure

9.47 MB

Download
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Unit 15 Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road

1300 654 795
