ALUMATE architectural cladding system enhances the look and feel of any outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for any new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where low maintenance, durable, non-combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

ALUMATE cladding comes in varying widths and offers straight forward fixing methods making it highly flexible for any design specification and application. Featuring an interlocking tongue and groove design to achieve concealed fixings while providing a conventional timber appearance with a clean and durable finish, ALUMATE cladding can be orientated either vertically or horizontally in order to deliver a clean finish with consistently spaced shadow / join lines.

Features and benefits: