Alumate Cladding Main Image
ALUMATE Cladding Apartment Block Highrise
ALUMATE Cladding Residential Block of Apartments
ALUMATE Cladding Rooftop
ALUMATE Cladding

Last Updated on 29 Sep 2020

ALUMATE architectural cladding system enhances the look and feel of any outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for any new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where low maintenance, durable, non-combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

Description

ALUMATE architectural cladding system enhances the look and feel of any outdoor façade, soffit and internal wall & ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for any new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where low maintenance, durable, non-combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

ALUMATE cladding comes in varying widths and offers straight forward fixing methods making it highly flexible for any design specification and application. Featuring an interlocking tongue and groove design to achieve concealed fixings while providing a conventional timber appearance with a clean and durable finish, ALUMATE cladding can be orientated either vertically or horizontally in order to deliver a clean finish with consistently spaced shadow / join lines.

Features and benefits:

  • Non-Combustible
  • Low maintenance
  • Durable
  • Easy installation with Pre-slotted fixing points
  • All sizes of cladding profiles interlock with each other
  • Profile Coverage(1):165mm
    Visual Board Coverage: 83mm or 165mm
  • Profile Coverage(2):150mm
    Visual Board Coverage: 150mm
  • Wide range of realistic wood grain finishes
  • Vertical and horizontal installation options
  • Full suite of accessories in matching profile colours

DrawingBrochure

8.76 MB

Download
Alumate Product Brochure

9.47 MB

Download
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Unit 15 Jones Bay Wharf 26-32 Pirrama Road

1300 654 795
