ALUMATE architectural ceiling system, enhances the look and feel soffit and ceiling linings. ALUMATE is Ideal for new buildings or renovations and is suitable for both residential and commercial applications where a low maintenance, highly durable, non-combustible realistic wood grain finish is required.

ALUMATE ceiling comes in a varying batten widths and offers concealed straight forward fixing methods making it a highly flexible for any design specification and application. ALUMATE ceiling can be orientated either vertically or horizontally with either a single or mixture of profile sizes in order to deliver a unique clean finish with any desired arrangement.

Features and benefits: