Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Elton Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Elton Group Alpi FP Burgundy Black Cat Gallery
Elton Group Alpi French Palette
Elton Group Alpi French Palette Green Blue and Red
Elton Group Alpi French Palette Orange Yellow Red
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Grey
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Grey Richmond
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Red Off White Paris
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Yellow
Elton Group Alpi Title Slide
Elton Group Alpi Xilowhite Saplund Pavilion
Elton Group Alpi FP Burgundy Black Cat Gallery
Elton Group Alpi French Palette
Elton Group Alpi French Palette Green Blue and Red
Elton Group Alpi French Palette Orange Yellow Red
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Grey
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Grey Richmond
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Red Off White Paris
Elton Group Alpi Sottsass Yellow
Elton Group Alpi Title Slide
Elton Group Alpi Xilowhite Saplund Pavilion
|

Alpi designer collection French palette: Curated by Piero Lissoni

Last Updated on 19 Apr 2022

The French Palette is a new and unique range of evocative, coloured, quartered recut timber veneers. Unlike the staining process often used to achieve coloured timber surfaces, Alpi's veneers are toned all the way through. A colour palette that is extremely modern but ancient at the same time.

Overview
Description

The French Palette is a new and unique range of evocative, coloured, quartered recut timber veneers. Unlike the staining process often used to achieve coloured timber surfaces, Alpi's veneers are toned all the way through.

A colour palette that is extremely modern but ancient at the same time, based on a refined interpretation of colour research, the French Palette presents soft but forceful tones, hints of evergreens and refined nuances like teal blue and burgundy.

Not only beautiful but also sustainable and responsible, the French Palette is produced in ecological, renewable fast-growth poplar wood from Italian arboriculture.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Alpi Designer Collections Directions For Use

154.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alpi Fire Safety Certification

270.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alpi Technical Data Sheet

738.16 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSpringvale, VIC

Elton Group Head Office 1 – 5 Brough Street

1300 133 481
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap