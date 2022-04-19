The French Palette is a new and unique range of evocative, coloured, quartered recut timber veneers. Unlike the staining process often used to achieve coloured timber surfaces, Alpi's veneers are toned all the way through.

A colour palette that is extremely modern but ancient at the same time, based on a refined interpretation of colour research, the French Palette presents soft but forceful tones, hints of evergreens and refined nuances like teal blue and burgundy.

Not only beautiful but also sustainable and responsible, the French Palette is produced in ecological, renewable fast-growth poplar wood from Italian arboriculture.