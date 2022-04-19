AI Panel: Outdoor range

Looking for a non combustible product? Think AI Panel (Aluminium Innovation). Bring your project to life, while we stand ahead of Safety & Quality.

Aluminium itself is a non combustible material with good thermal conductivity, AI Panel is our premium high quality 5052 marine grade aluminium.

Our product comes in a large variety of colours, thickness and sizes to ensure no project is too big or too hard to achieve. AI Panel cladding is a solid panel suitable for a broad range of commercial and residential construction projects. AI panels will help you create a look that's highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.

AI Panel is versatile enough for the most stunning and inventive designs. Aluminium panels can be cut, folded, drilled, bent, perforated without loosing structural integrity. Thanks to its flexibility, aluminium panels can be used where other materials can't.

The product itself is manufactured from 100% solid aluminium so provides an enhanced level of building safety. With the new foreseeable compliance code regulations, be compliant and assured with the innovation solid aluminium AI Panel. Tested to requried standard AS1530.1 and AS1530.3. Non-combustible material to heat and smoke release.

AI Panel is 100% sustainable | 100% compliant | 100% durable

Features: