AI Panel: Outdoor range
Last Updated on 19 Apr 2022
Looking for a non combustible product? Think AI Panel (Aluminium Innovation). Bring your project to life, while we stand ahead of Safety & Quality. Aluminium itself is a non combustible material with good thermal conductivity, AI Panel is our premium high quality 5052 marine grade aluminium.
Overview
Our product comes in a large variety of colours, thickness and sizes to ensure no project is too big or too hard to achieve. AI Panel cladding is a solid panel suitable for a broad range of commercial and residential construction projects. AI panels will help you create a look that's highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.
AI Panel is versatile enough for the most stunning and inventive designs. Aluminium panels can be cut, folded, drilled, bent, perforated without loosing structural integrity. Thanks to its flexibility, aluminium panels can be used where other materials can't.
The product itself is manufactured from 100% solid aluminium so provides an enhanced level of building safety. With the new foreseeable compliance code regulations, be compliant and assured with the innovation solid aluminium AI Panel. Tested to requried standard AS1530.1 and AS1530.3. Non-combustible material to heat and smoke release.
AI Panel is 100% sustainable | 100% compliant | 100% durable
Features:
- Range - Outdoor range matte
Finish - PVDF Matte Coloured Finish
Thickness - 2mm, 3mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm, 4000 x 1500mm
A wide range of matte colours to give your outdoor project a modern or contemporary look. Giving more durability for your outdoor projects with 3mm coloured panels. Aluminium cladding can achieve a luxurious look using our large variety of colors and txtures, which is less time consuming.
- Range - Deep Colours
Finish - Colour coated solid aluminium (PVDF Matte)
Thickness - 2mm, 3mm
Sheet size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm, 4000 x 1500mm
Perfect for adding a sense of drama to any project, deep colours are designed to provide a touch, hard-wearing finish that provides protection from all weather conditions. Turn your project into a stunning reality, creating a romantic mood with our deep colour range.
- Range - Wood Finish
Finish - Colour coated solid aluminium (PVDF Matte)
Thickness - 2mm, 3mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm, 4000 x 1500mm
Wood finish ofers a non combustible alternative to timber claddingm without sacrificing the natural warmth timber bring. Cost effective, fast to install and providing the look for real timber. Our aluminium cladding is perfect for large scale applications for any domestic or commercial projects.
- Range - Speciality & Neutral Colours
Finish - Colour coated solid aluminium (PVDF Matte)
Thickness - 2mm, 3mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm, 4000 x 1500mm
Neutral colours are designed for low rise, high rise commercial building facades, the natural colors can have a powerful effect. If you think natural colour are nothing but dull, think again. A large range of natural colour can beautifully complement the architectural design and help it to truly stand out creatign a symmetric & dramatic look.
- Range - Metallic Colours
Finish - Colour coated solid aluminium (PVDF Matte)
Thickness - 2mm, 3mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm, 4000 x 1500mm
Inspired by metallic elements and alloys, these colours are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any project. Brilliant metallic colours highlights a smart design. Metallic finish can bring excitement and luxury into every project. Different lighting and vieweing angles highlight the typical metallic matte finish to these colours.
Contact
