AI Panel (Aluminium Innovation)

Quick Links
News
AI Panel Architectural Range: Aluminium panel bounded only by your imagination
Designed to truly lean into the architects’ unique design vision, AI Panel Architectural Range of aluminium cladding can...
AI Panel Indoor Range: Aluminium panels that are non-combustible, functional and aesthetically pleasing
With fire safety just as pivotal on the inside, as it is across the building’s exterior, AI Panel Indoor Range brings th...
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW
Sydney Office 118 Long St1300 389 510
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD
Brisbane Office 6/41 Bellrick St1300 389 510
Display AddressNoble Park, VIC
Melbourne Office 39-41 Overseas Dr1300389510
Display AddressWelshpool, WA
Perth Office 31 Fargo Way1300 389 510