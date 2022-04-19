AI Panel: Architectural range
Last Updated on 19 Apr 2022
Looking for a non-combustible product? Think AI Panel (Aluminium Innovation). Bring your project to life, while we stand ahead of Safety & Quality. Aluminium itself is a non combustible material with good thermal conductivity, AI Panel is our premium high quality 5052 marine grade aluminium.
Overview
Our product comes in a large variety of colours, thickness and sizes to ensure no project is too big or too hard to achieve. AI Panel cladding is a solid panel suitable for a broad range of commercial and residential construction projects. AI panels will help you create a look that's highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.
AI Panel is versatile enough for the most stunning and inventive designs. Aluminium panels can be cut, folded, drilled, bent, perforated without loosing structural integrity. Thanks to its flexibility, aluminium panels can be used where other materials can't.
The product itself is manufactured from 100% solid aluminium so provides an enhanced level of building safety. With the new foreseeable compliance code regulations, be compliant and assured with the innovation solid aluminium AI Panel. Tested to requried standard AS1530.1 and AS1530.3. Non-combustible material to heat and smoke release.
AI Panel is 100% sustainable | 100% compliant | 100% durable
Features:
- Range - Architectural Range
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
With our large variety of architectural range you are only limited by your imagination when using AI Panels, giving your project an exceptional finish. This produt can be used in many different facets from residential to commercial offering designers many opportunitites to work with any design style.
- Range - Metals
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
This is brilliantly metalic finish offer a variety of solutions to cover large areas. It is guaranteed to bring a wow factor with a variety or innovative architectural solutions. A finish you have never experienced before with the mysterious charm of metal, creating a cutting edge with is dazzling magnetish.
- Range - Stone & Concrete
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
Feel the realistic sense of touch with our Stone & concrete range that turned the texture and colors found in nature into modernized detail, providing a natural look. Our patterns of architectural finishes replicate natural materials such as rocks and stone giving it a sophisticated change to subtle space.
- Range - Designed Wood
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
Enjoy the variety of colors and textures that are unique to wood. Maintainance free, our timber look aluminium cladding embossed texture replicates that of real timer which imitates traditional timber cladding. Design wood panels are great for interior designs, each with its own unique colour emboss patterns.
- Range - Distressed Woods
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
We understand that no two projects are the same. We are commited to supporting you in bringing your vision to life with our premium indoor dressed wood cladding is versatile and is adapted to your specific requirements. Our large variety of textures will help you design your project giving it luxurious look.
- Range - Leather & Fabric
Finish - Matte - Fire Retardant Vinyl
Thickness - 1.6mm
Sheet Size - 2400 x 1200mm, 3000 x 1500mm, 3600 x 1200mm
Create a cozy atmosphere and luxurious space with the warm & dressed look, with our sophisticated leather and fabric architectural range. Product is suitable for indoor design giving your interior space a vibrant look and feel.
Contact
Sydney Office 118 Long St1300 389 510
Brisbane Office 6/41 Bellrick St1300 389 510
Melbourne Office 39-41 Overseas Dr1300389510
Perth Office 31 Fargo Way1300 389 510