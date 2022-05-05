AI Panel - Aluminium Innovation

AI Panel is one of Australia’s leading and reputable quality solid aluminium Cladding.

Made to bring quality, reliability and longevity to your project. Our product comes in a large variety of colours, thickness and sizes to ensure no project is too big or too hard to achieve.

AI cladding is suitable for a broad range of commercial and residential construction projects. AI Panel will help create a look that’s highly functional and aesthetically pleasing. Our product is versatile enough for the most stunning and inventive designs. Aluminium panels can be cut, folded, drilled, bent, perforated without losing structural Integrity. Thanks to its flexibility, aluminium panels can be used where other materials can’t.

Solid Aluminium – The Gold Standard for the Australian Environment

Building regulations are becoming more challenging for Architects, Builders & Specifiers. Naturally, Fire Compliant rating is at the top of the list. Non-Compliant composite cladding carries enormous fire-risk liability, so be 100% smarter with our Fire Compliant AI Panel cladding.

However, durability, acoustics, aesthetics and the ability to withstand the harsh Australian environment are also non-negotiable features when choosing cladding.

Our Proprietary Drainage Cavity CASSETTE SYSTEM

A Fundamental requirement for cladding is that water does not leak through it into the building.

Our unique Cassette systems construction provides efficient drainage channels that keep the cavity dry and weather proof’s the building façade.

AI Panel is 100% Sustainable | 100% Compliant | 100% Versatile

Solid Aluminium panel (5025 Marine grade PVDE coated aluminium) available in 1.6mm, 2mm, 3mm and 4mm

AI Panel is Industry compliant with 1530.1, 1530.3, AS 5637.1, Wind Strength and Deflection testing.

Our installers are accredited to use our proprietary drainage cavity cassette system for installation that complies with all Australia industry standards and regulations.

AI Panel is a National Business with stocked warehouses in VIC, NSW, QLD and WA.