Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
AFS Systems Logo Orange & White
AFS
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
AFS Building Image
AFS Product Image
AFS Rediwall Blade Column CarPark
HERO AFS Rediwall Column
AFS Building Image
AFS Product Image
AFS Rediwall Blade Column CarPark
HERO AFS Rediwall Column
||

AFS Rediwall® columns: Maximise floor space with this simple, flexible system

Last Updated on 24 Feb 2022

afs rediwall® by AFS is a certified Australian-made versatile permanent formwork system for building load-bearing, compliant structural walls above and below ground. AFS is part of the CSR Building Products group and is regularly specified with its product family, including Gyprock, Hebel and Cemintel.

Overview
Description

afs rediwall® by AFS is a certified Australian-made versatile permanent formwork system for building load-bearing, compliant structural walls above and below ground. AFS is part of the CSR Building Products group and is regularly specified with its product family, including Gyprock, Hebel and Cemintel.

afs rediwall® is ideal for basement walls, blade walls, columns, party walls, retention tanks, retaining walls, service and stormwater pits and more.

Maximise floor space in your multi-storey projects with afs rediwall®'s new range of products and accessories:

Blade columns

  • Ideal for buildings of up to eight storeys with mixed framing or column frame structural arrangements
  • Simplified Deemed to Satisfy (DTS) AS3600-2018 compliant solution
  • Advanced design methodology by combining walls, columns, blades, and cores to help maximise lettable area

Fire-Rated Junctions

The new range of afs rediwall® fire junction solutions allow for connection to various wall types without the need to remove the PVC facing. Fire tested and assessed to AS1530.4 – 2014 for easy integration with various fire rated systems including:

  • CSR Gyprock Fyrchek
  • CSR Gyprock Shaft Liner Panel
  • CSR Hebel
  • Concrete and concrete masonry wall systems

Contact us at AFS Formwork for all your structural walling solutions.

AFS. Smarter, permanent formwork.

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

110 airds road

1300 715 237
Office AddressCanberra, ACT

PO Box 6294 Kingston

1300 727 237
Office AddressGouldburn, NSW

Lot 7 Lockyer Street

02 4823 2300
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

180-186 Colchester Road

1300 727 237
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap