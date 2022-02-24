afs rediwall® by AFS is a certified Australian-made versatile permanent formwork system for building load-bearing, compliant structural walls above and below ground. AFS is part of the CSR Building Products group and is regularly specified with its product family, including Gyprock, Hebel and Cemintel.

afs rediwall® is ideal for basement walls, blade walls, columns, party walls, retention tanks, retaining walls, service and stormwater pits and more.

Maximise floor space in your multi-storey projects with afs rediwall®'s new range of products and accessories:

Blade columns

Ideal for buildings of up to eight storeys with mixed framing or column frame structural arrangements

Simplified Deemed to Satisfy (DTS) AS3600-2018 compliant solution

Advanced design methodology by combining walls, columns, blades, and cores to help maximise lettable area

Fire-Rated Junctions

The new range of afs rediwall® fire junction solutions allow for connection to various wall types without the need to remove the PVC facing. Fire tested and assessed to AS1530.4 – 2014 for easy integration with various fire rated systems including:

CSR Gyprock Fyrchek

CSR Gyprock Shaft Liner Panel

CSR Hebel

Concrete and concrete masonry wall systems



Contact us at AFS Formwork for all your structural walling solutions.

AFS. Smarter, permanent formwork.