AFS Rediwall® columns: Maximise floor space with this simple, flexible system
Last Updated on 24 Feb 2022
afs rediwall® by AFS is a certified Australian-made versatile permanent formwork system for building load-bearing, compliant structural walls above and below ground. AFS is part of the CSR Building Products group and is regularly specified with its product family, including Gyprock, Hebel and Cemintel.
Overview
afs rediwall® by AFS is a certified Australian-made versatile permanent formwork system for building load-bearing, compliant structural walls above and below ground. AFS is part of the CSR Building Products group and is regularly specified with its product family, including Gyprock, Hebel and Cemintel.
afs rediwall® is ideal for basement walls, blade walls, columns, party walls, retention tanks, retaining walls, service and stormwater pits and more.
Maximise floor space in your multi-storey projects with afs rediwall®'s new range of products and accessories:
Blade columns
- Ideal for buildings of up to eight storeys with mixed framing or column frame structural arrangements
- Simplified Deemed to Satisfy (DTS) AS3600-2018 compliant solution
- Advanced design methodology by combining walls, columns, blades, and cores to help maximise lettable area
Fire-Rated Junctions
The new range of afs rediwall® fire junction solutions allow for connection to various wall types without the need to remove the PVC facing. Fire tested and assessed to AS1530.4 – 2014 for easy integration with various fire rated systems including:
- CSR Gyprock Fyrchek
- CSR Gyprock Shaft Liner Panel
- CSR Hebel
- Concrete and concrete masonry wall systems
Contact us at AFS Formwork for all your structural walling solutions.
AFS. Smarter, permanent formwork.
Contact
110 airds road1300 715 237
PO Box 6294 Kingston1300 727 237
Lot 7 Lockyer Street02 4823 2300
180-186 Colchester Road1300 727 237