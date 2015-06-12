Acoustic assemblies
Last Updated on 12 Jun 2015
Rondo has a series of Acoustic Mounts that complement our range of wall and ceiling systems. Each mount has been tested to comply with the Australian National Construction Code (NCC) and New Zealand Building Codes (NZBC). Rondo's STWC Clip provides impact sound insulation improving the performance of the plasterboard, acoustic batt, wall or ceiling lining.
Overview
Description
Rondo has a series of Acoustic Mounts that complement our range of wall and ceiling systems. Each mount has been tested to comply with the Australian National Construction Code (NCC) and New Zealand Building Codes (NZBC).
Features & Benefits:
- NCC and NZBZ Compliant Acoustic Systems for both walls and ceilings
- Airborne & Impact Sound Performance consideration
- Both compatible and easy to install with each Rondo system
- The range of acoustic mounts and clips incorporates a rubber acoustic pad
- Suitable for a variety of wall and ceiling applications
- Rondo's STWC Clip provides impact sound insulation improving the performance of the plasterboard, acoustic batt, wall or ceiling lining
- Rondo's BETAGRIP Sound Isolation Clip delivers an innovative design which incorporates the above acoustic properties whilst providing adjustment for the level of the plasterboard lining