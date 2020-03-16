The water-resistant properties of Knauf's water-resistant plasterboard products are the result of a range of special ingredients added to the core of the board. The plasterboard is lightweight and easy to handle, due to the score-and-snap cutting method. The boards have a collated screw-fixing method which saves the time and energy when compared to traditional hammer and nail techniques. This ensures that the range is both cost-effective and time saving, making it ideal for tight project schedules.

The Knauf water-resistant plasterboard range has the same tile capacity as fibre cement. It also comes in standard plasterboard thickness, eliminating the need for special sizes in jambs and reveals to cater to thinner fibre cement products. This also results in less waste as the offcuts of the plasterboards can be used elsewhere. The plasterboards have a paper face, which allows for a superior finish in painted areas.

Knauf's entire range of water-resistant plasterboard products complies with Australian and New Zealand Standards, AS/NZS 2588 gypsum plasterboard, section 9.2. The range is available in a variety of options including the GECA certified 13 mm WetStop, Fire and WetStop, MultiStop 4 and MultiStop options.

Features and benefits: