Multistop™ high-performance, multi-attribute plasterboard
Last Updated on 15 Jun 2015
Multistop™ multi-attribute plasterboards allow for specific tailored solutions and provide a cost-effective product for use in a variety of applications. It is a tiered system that offers a wide range of plasterboard to suit individual commercial projects.
Overview
Multistop™ 3 and Multistop™ 3HI are recommended for a wide range of commercial projects
- Multistop™ 3 is ideal for walls and ceilings in music rooms, libraries and reception areas
- Multistop™ 3HI is ideal for school or office corridors and gymnasiums
- Resitance to fire, impact and sound transfer
- Multistop™ 3HI is equipped with embedded mesh for even greater resistance
Multistop™ 4 and Multistop™ 4HI from Knauf are recommended when moisture resistance is required
- Multistop™ 4 is suitable for use in office kitchens, cafeterias, food courts, restrooms and change rooms
- Multistop™ 4HI is ideal for commercial kitchens and science and trade classrooms
- Offers resistance to fire, impact and sound
- Multistop™ 4HI for extra toughness and durability
Multistop™ 5 and Multistop™ 5HI plasterboard is designed to resist mould growth and provide durability to incidental impacts
- Multistop™ 5 is ideal for projects such as hotel bathrooms, commercial restrooms, restaurants, cafes and laboratories
- Multistop™ 5HI is ideal for hospital wards and corridors
- Provides fire, water and acoustic performance to a wide range of interior wall and ceiling applications
- Contains a minimum of 10% overall recycled content
- Certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) and may contribute to the achievement of Green Star points
- Suitable for areas subject to greater traffic and impact levels
