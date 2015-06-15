Logo
Knauf Multistop High Performance Multi Attribute Plasterboard
Multistop™ high-performance, multi-attribute plasterboard

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2015

​Multistop™ multi-attribute plasterboards allow for specific tailored solutions and provide a cost-effective product for use in a variety of applications. It is a tiered system that offers a wide range of plasterboard to suit individual commercial projects.

Overview
Description

Multistop™ multi-attribute plasterboards allow for specific tailored solutions and provide a cost-effective product for use in a wide variety of applications.

Multistop™ 3 and Multistop™ 3HI are recommended for a wide range of commercial projects

  • Multistop™ 3 is ideal for walls and ceilings in music rooms, libraries and reception areas
  • Multistop™ 3HI is ideal for school or office corridors and gymnasiums
  • Resitance to fire, impact and sound transfer
  • Multistop™ 3HI is equipped with embedded mesh for even greater resistance

Multistop™ 4 and Multistop™ 4HI from Knauf are recommended when moisture resistance is required

  • Multistop™ 4 is suitable for use in office kitchens, cafeterias, food courts, restrooms and change rooms
  • Multistop™ 4HI is ideal for commercial kitchens and science and trade classrooms
  • Offers resistance to fire, impact and sound
  • Multistop™ 4HI for extra toughness and durability

Multistop™ 5 and Multistop™ 5HI plasterboard is designed to resist mould growth and provide durability to incidental impacts

  • Multistop™ 5 is ideal for projects such as hotel bathrooms, commercial restrooms, restaurants, cafes and laboratories
  • Multistop™ 5HI is ideal for hospital wards and corridors
  • Provides fire, water and acoustic performance to a wide range of interior wall and ceiling applications
  • Contains a minimum of 10% overall recycled content
  • Certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) and may contribute to the achievement of Green Star points
  • Suitable for areas subject to greater traffic and impact levels

Multistop™ from Knauf is a tiered system that offers a wide range of plasterboard to suit individual commercial projects.

Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
