Multistop™ high-performance, multi-attribute plasterboard

Multistop™ multi-attribute plasterboards allow for specific tailored solutions and provide a cost-effective product for use in a wide variety of applications.

Multistop™ 3 and Multistop™ 3HI are recommended for a wide range of commercial projects

Multistop™ 3 is ideal for walls and ceilings in music rooms, libraries and reception areas

Multistop™ 3HI is ideal for school or office corridors and gymnasiums

Resitance to fire, impact and sound transfer

Multistop™ 3HI is equipped with embedded mesh for even greater resistance



Multistop™ 4 and Multistop™ 4HI from Knauf are recommended when moisture resistance is required

Multistop™ 4 is suitable for use in office kitchens, cafeterias, food courts, restrooms and change rooms

Multistop™ 4HI is ideal for commercial kitchens and science and trade classrooms

Offers resistance to fire, impact and sound

Multistop™ 4HI for extra toughness and durability



Multistop™ 5 and Multistop™ 5HI plasterboard is designed to resist mould growth and provide durability to incidental impacts

Multistop™ 5 is ideal for projects such as hotel bathrooms, commercial restrooms, restaurants, cafes and laboratories

Multistop™ 5HI is ideal for hospital wards and corridors

Provides fire, water and acoustic performance to a wide range of interior wall and ceiling applications

Contains a minimum of 10% overall recycled content

Certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) and may contribute to the achievement of Green Star points

Suitable for areas subject to greater traffic and impact levels



Multistop™ from Knauf is a tiered system that offers a wide range of plasterboard to suit individual commercial projects.