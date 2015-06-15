Multiframe™ plasterboard wall and ceiling systems
Knauf Multiframe™ comprises a range of timber framed plasterboard wall and ceiling systems, offering a cost effective alternative to traditional concrete and masonry construction. Multiframe™ provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units, corridor walls, floor-ceilings and external walls
Overview
- Lightweight construction
- Use of plantation timber reduces impact on the enviornment
- Meets BCA Fire and Acoustic requirements
- Flexibility of design and construction
- Ease of incorporating thermal and acoustic information
Multiframe™ Wall Systems can be used in Class 2 and 3 buildings that are up to three storeys high or four storeys if the lower storey is used for car parking and is constructed out of concrete or masonry.
Suitable for reactive soils, sloping sites and seismic construction Multiframe™ offers a full range of systems for various applications
- Ready availability of materials and skills
- Pre-fabricated framing may reduce construction time
- Systems available with acoustic performance above BCA requirements
- Possible credit points towards Green Star rating components
Knauf offers the TecASSIST® free-call service to Multiframe™ users and further back-up at the design and construction stages by Knauf Engineers.