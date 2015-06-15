Multiframe™ plasterboard wall and ceiling systems

Knauf Multiframe™ comprises a range of timber framed plasterboard wall and ceiling systems, offering a cost effective alternative to traditional concrete and masonry construction.

Multiframe™ provides a number of options for separating walls between single occupancy units, corridor walls, floor-ceilings and external walls

Lightweight construction

Use of plantation timber reduces impact on the enviornment

Meets BCA Fire and Acoustic requirements

Flexibility of design and construction

Ease of incorporating thermal and acoustic information



Multiframe™ Wall Systems can be used in Class 2 and 3 buildings that are up to three storeys high or four storeys if the lower storey is used for car parking and is constructed out of concrete or masonry.

Suitable for reactive soils, sloping sites and seismic construction Multiframe™ offers a full range of systems for various applications

Ready availability of materials and skills

Pre-fabricated framing may reduce construction time

Systems available with acoustic performance above BCA requirements

Possible credit points towards Green Star rating components



Knauf offers the TecASSIST® free-call service to Multiframe™ users and further back-up at the design and construction stages by Knauf Engineers.