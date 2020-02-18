Logo
Havwoods Henley Cafe Interior Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley Collection of Timber Floor Textures
Havwoods Henley Giraffe Cafe Oak Grove Timber Flooring
Havwoods Henley Perspex Signage on Timber Clad Wall for Bondi Maccas
Havwoods Henley White Collar Factory Oak Grove Interior
Henley: Tantalisingly-textured quality timber flooring

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2020

The ultimate designer’s tool, Havwoods’ Henley is a pre-finished engineered wood flooring collection that combines striking fashion-forward aesthetics and textures with practicality, durability and structural integrity. Henley engineered timber flooring is an ideal selection for high-stress environments including retail, hospitality or commercial use.

Description

The ultimate designer’s tool, Havwoods’ Henley is a pre-finished engineered wood flooring collection that combines striking fashion-forward aesthetics and textures with practicality, durability and structural integrity.

Henley engineered timber flooring is an ideal selection for high-stress environments including retail, hospitality or commercial use. Henley timber floor products are finished with either a UV-cured hardwax oil, or an ultra-tough lacquer. Henly planks come with either a tongue and groove profile or a click system for fast, easy installation.

The stunning textured finishes that deliver the unique characteristics of the Havwoods Henley range highlight the colour and grain, while providing a surface which is as tough, durable and low maintenance and a favourite within the hospitality and retail space.

Every product has been personally quality tested by Havwoods to ensure that the techniques used to produce these spectacular finishes do not compromise the timber’s strength – every engineered board is manufactured for exceptional resilience. Henley delivers a timber floor you can rely on.

Features and benefits:

  • Pre-finished planks with unique, fashion-forward textures
  • Genuine European Oak lamella
  • Easy to fit, stable and extra-tough
  • 25-year residential warranty
  • Suitable for residential, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications.
  • Fast, easy installation

Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
