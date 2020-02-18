Henley: Tantalisingly-textured quality timber flooring

The ultimate designer’s tool, Havwoods’ Henley is a pre-finished engineered wood flooring collection that combines striking fashion-forward aesthetics and textures with practicality, durability and structural integrity.

Henley engineered timber flooring is an ideal selection for high-stress environments including retail, hospitality or commercial use. Henley timber floor products are finished with either a UV-cured hardwax oil, or an ultra-tough lacquer. Henly planks come with either a tongue and groove profile or a click system for fast, easy installation.

The stunning textured finishes that deliver the unique characteristics of the Havwoods Henley range highlight the colour and grain, while providing a surface which is as tough, durable and low maintenance and a favourite within the hospitality and retail space.

Every product has been personally quality tested by Havwoods to ensure that the techniques used to produce these spectacular finishes do not compromise the timber’s strength – every engineered board is manufactured for exceptional resilience. Henley delivers a timber floor you can rely on.

Features and benefits: