Durra Panel® is the fully certified wall and ceiling board that insulates against sound and heat while being stronger, safer and cheaper than an internal plasterboard wall. Plus, because it is made entirely out of straw sourced from local Australian farmers, it’s extremely environmentally friendly.

Durra Panel® boast the desired properties of acoustic and thermal insulation, low embodied energy, durability along with a high degree of impact resistance. The panel can achieve a one-hour fire rating, making it suitable for use in a range of commercial, industrial and residential applications.

Durra Panel can be used to create simple and safe ceiling and wall systems along with non-load bearing partition walls. Importantly, Durra Building Systems provides cost effective savings on site, greatly reduce labour and build times.

There are plenty of ways to incorporate Durra Panel into your next project with our range of finishes. Each finish can cater to a particular need or application, depending on the space you’re trying to create.