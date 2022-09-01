Stratopanel acoustic ceiling system

Noise can impede concentration, healing and learning. The Knauf Stratopanel Ceiling System is the ideal solution for noise absorption and in recent CSIRO tests achieved up to 0.90 NRC. If you need maximum sound absorption for your next school, healthcare or commercial project, choose the system precisely engineered for acoustic performance and design flexibility.

Stratopanel has been engineered with Cleaneo air purifying technology, reducing the impact of internal in-air pollutants.

Designed, manufactured and tested with Knauf approved components and accessories including Knauf Insulation and RONDO Keylock Suspension Ceiling System and Furring Channels, the Knauf Stratopanel ceiling system is precisely engineered for acoustic performance and design flexibility.