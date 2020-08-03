PurePanel®: Prefinished real wood veneers
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2020
PurePanel prefinished real wood veneer panels are incredibly versatile and provide endless opportunities for any interior. Perfect for designers, architects and joiners who wish to create stylish, unique and cohesive interiors in commercial and residential applications.
Overview
PurePanel prefinished real wood veneer panels are incredibly versatile and provide endless opportunities for any interior. Perfect for designers, architects and joiners who wish to create stylish, unique and cohesive interiors in commercial and residential applications.
Made in Europe and coloured to compliment Havwoods’ most popular timber flooring shades, PurePanel brings lasting innovation to every surface. PurePanel provides opportunities across a multitude of applications such as cabinetry, walls, joinery and just about any surface.
Being prefinished on both sides, PurePanel offers significant time and cost savings, whilst still delivering the distinctive look and feel only available from genuine timber.
Features and benefits:
- Versatility: Endless opportunities across a multitude of applications and just about any surface. Well suited for fine interior work.
- Mix or Match: Create cohesive design with six of Havwoods most popular on-trend oak colours now available in PurePanel.
- Consistent Colour & Quality: Very fine structured wood is used as the raw material, producing a very uniform board.
- Simple, fast installation: Supplied ready to use and requires no additional finishing on-site.
- Designed to Last: Moisture resistant core for lasting durability.
- Eco-friendly Certified: Made in Europe, PurePanel is FSC® certified (C009500).
Downloads
Contact
150 King St1300 428 966
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
215 Roden St1300 428 966