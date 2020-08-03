PurePanel®: Prefinished real wood veneers

PurePanel prefinished real wood veneer panels are incredibly versatile and provide endless opportunities for any interior. Perfect for designers, architects and joiners who wish to create stylish, unique and cohesive interiors in commercial and residential applications.

Made in Europe and coloured to compliment Havwoods’ most popular timber flooring shades, PurePanel brings lasting innovation to every surface. PurePanel provides opportunities across a multitude of applications such as cabinetry, walls, joinery and just about any surface.

Being prefinished on both sides, PurePanel offers significant time and cost savings, whilst still delivering the distinctive look and feel only available from genuine timber.

Features and benefits: