Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Laminex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Sublime Teak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Classic Oak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Urban Oak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Danish Walnut
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Sublime Teak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Classic Oak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Urban Oak
Laminex Architectural Walls & Ceiling Panels Batten Danish Walnut

Laminex architectural walls & ceiling panels

Last Updated on 05 Mar 2025

Laminex Architectural Panels combine the warmth of timber with the versatile design possibilities of battens, all in a convenient, prefinished panel system that’s ready for immediate installation. Designed to make an impact on interior spaces, the new range is available in three linear profiles.

  • Product checkInnovative InvisiLock Joining System
  • Product checkVersatile Design Options
  • Product checkDurable and Low Maintenance
Overview
Description

A different way to do timber battens, the innovative Laminex Architectural Panels combine the warmth of timber with the versatile design possibilities of battens, all in a convenient, prefinished panel system that’s ready for immediate installation.

Designed to make an impact on interior spaces, the new range of prefinished wall and ceiling panels are available in three linear profiles, featuring realistic Woodgrain décors from the Laminex Colour Collection. This ensures flawless integration in your next project, whether you seek striking timber contrasts or flawless woodgrain harmony, this innovative system offers cohesion and unity, effortlessly uniting walls, ceilings, and joinery to craft thoughtfully designed spaces brimming with architectural elegance and charm.

The collection features an array of striking Woodgrain décors, including Laminex Raw Birchply, Classic Oak, Sublime Teak, Danish Walnut, Planked Urban Oak, and Blackened Legno. To complement your project's design, the six décors can be paired with a Black Shadowline, while Laminex Sublime Teak also offers a Natural Shadowline option. Accommodating different aesthetics and textures, each décor is available in three profile choices: VGroove 100, Batten 40, and Batten 60.

For smarter, faster installation, Laminex’s cutting-edge InvisiLock wall panel joining system features an invisible fixing method that ensures a seamless and continuous wall appearance, while preventing bows and gaps over the period of its lifetime. Crafted from decorated MDF, this durable walling solution is resistant to scratches, stains, and impacts, making it well-suited to endure the demands of commercial environments.

Balancing productivity and aesthetic appeal, this new system provides an efficient solution for a variety of environments, in particular commercial spaces such as hotels and restaurants. The innovative InvisiLock joining system allows for the installation of Laminex Architectural Wall Panels to be up to three times faster than traditional individual battens. This quicker installation not only delivers impressive architectural details and cohesive spaces but also provides a cost-effective option for both commercial and residential interiors, ensuring seamless results across walls, ceilings, and joinery.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Laminex Architectural Walls Ceiling Panels Brochure

10.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFyshwick, ACT

Laminex Fyshwick (Canberra) 19 Mildura St

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd

02 8863 3980
Display AddressBiggera Waters, QLD

Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)

07 5617 3101
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place

07 3815 5707
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street

08 8112 8444
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road

03 8318 6397
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street

03 9490 8100
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road

08 9446 7622
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap