Laminex architectural walls & ceiling panels

A different way to do timber battens, the innovative Laminex Architectural Panels combine the warmth of timber with the versatile design possibilities of battens, all in a convenient, prefinished panel system that’s ready for immediate installation.

Designed to make an impact on interior spaces, the new range of prefinished wall and ceiling panels are available in three linear profiles, featuring realistic Woodgrain décors from the Laminex Colour Collection. This ensures flawless integration in your next project, whether you seek striking timber contrasts or flawless woodgrain harmony, this innovative system offers cohesion and unity, effortlessly uniting walls, ceilings, and joinery to craft thoughtfully designed spaces brimming with architectural elegance and charm.

The collection features an array of striking Woodgrain décors, including Laminex Raw Birchply, Classic Oak, Sublime Teak, Danish Walnut, Planked Urban Oak, and Blackened Legno. To complement your project's design, the six décors can be paired with a Black Shadowline, while Laminex Sublime Teak also offers a Natural Shadowline option. Accommodating different aesthetics and textures, each décor is available in three profile choices: VGroove 100, Batten 40, and Batten 60.

For smarter, faster installation, Laminex’s cutting-edge InvisiLock wall panel joining system features an invisible fixing method that ensures a seamless and continuous wall appearance, while preventing bows and gaps over the period of its lifetime. Crafted from decorated MDF, this durable walling solution is resistant to scratches, stains, and impacts, making it well-suited to endure the demands of commercial environments.

Balancing productivity and aesthetic appeal, this new system provides an efficient solution for a variety of environments, in particular commercial spaces such as hotels and restaurants. The innovative InvisiLock joining system allows for the installation of Laminex Architectural Wall Panels to be up to three times faster than traditional individual battens. This quicker installation not only delivers impressive architectural details and cohesive spaces but also provides a cost-effective option for both commercial and residential interiors, ensuring seamless results across walls, ceilings, and joinery.