KingWood Composite Timber Decking from Australia National Building Material

KingWood decking is a premium, WPC decking plank, engineered for maximum scratch, mildew and stain resistance, and a luxurious appearance.

The KingWood decking can effectively reduce the sun reflection and absorb ultraviolet and infrared radiation so as to balance the temperature underneath the products.

Premium composite timber decking

Features include:



Available in 5400mm lengths

Fire, water and termite resistant

Mould and mildew resistant

No splineters, cracks, warping, cupping or rot

Range of colours including Walnut, Weather Wood and Spotted Gum

Timber decking for commercial and residential applications

KingWood decking is rot and warp resistant and splinter-free, which is great for both residential and commercial application, including:

