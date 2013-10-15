KingWood Composite Timber Decking from Australia National Building Material
KingWood decking is a premium, WPC decking plank, engineered for maximum scratch, mildew and stain resistance, and a luxurious appearance.
Overview
The KingWood decking can effectively reduce the sun reflection and absorb ultraviolet and infrared radiation so as to balance the temperature underneath the products.
Premium composite timber decking
Features include:
- Available in 5400mm lengths
- Fire, water and termite resistant
- Mould and mildew resistant
- No splineters, cracks, warping, cupping or rot
- Range of colours including Walnut, Weather Wood and Spotted Gum
Timber decking for commercial and residential applications
KingWood decking is rot and warp resistant and splinter-free, which is great for both residential and commercial application, including:
- Outdoors
- Semi-outdoor areas
- Verandas
- Gardens
- Landscapes
- Holiday resorts