Intergroove™ internal wall lining offers versatile design options, allowing you to create a modern, full-height feature wall or a more traditional half-height look. Engineered for internal use, Intergroove™ is a robust and long-lasting wall panel.

The V-shaped groove mimics the appearance of traditional paneling while benefiting from the low-maintenance and durability of fiber cement. Lightweight and easy to install, it eliminates the need for taping and filling joints.

The factory-sealed panels facilitate paint application, while the tough, durable finish makes it perfect for areas requiring impact and moisture resistance. Experience the practicality and aesthetic appeal of Intergroove™ internal wall lining.