Innova Intergroove� Living Room
Intergroove™

Last Updated on 03 Jul 2023

Intergroove™ internal wall lining offers versatile design options, allowing you to create a modern, full-height feature wall or a more traditional half-height look. Engineered for internal use, Intergroove™ is a robust and long-lasting wall panel.

Overview
Description

The V-shaped groove mimics the appearance of traditional paneling while benefiting from the low-maintenance and durability of fiber cement. Lightweight and easy to install, it eliminates the need for taping and filling joints.

The factory-sealed panels facilitate paint application, while the tough, durable finish makes it perfect for areas requiring impact and moisture resistance. Experience the practicality and aesthetic appeal of Intergroove™ internal wall lining.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Intergroove Brochure

2.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
