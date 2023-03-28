Furnipart wood handle collection

The new Furnipart wood collection from Nover introduces new materials from sustainable forestry.

Furnipart has worked to ensure that the design has a reference back to the proud Danish joinery traditions which can be seen, among other things, in the beautiful pins and JOIN knobs. The collection includes, Crossing, Glove, Beret, Pulley, Join, Join knob and Manta. They are available in Black & Oak lacquered. Designers Kaschkasch and Adam Laws illustrate how simplicity can be very beautiful.

This d-handle comes from the idea of combining two materials – wood and metal. The part you touch is made of wood which brings warmth and a pleasant feel. The metal feet brings precision and an exciting mix of materials.

Glove

Glove unites material and shape in the best possible way, which ensures a perfect grip.

Beret

For this wooden knob we found inspiration in the traditional French berets. The convex dome-like shape, the undercut and the wood makes it a delight for the eye as well as the hand.

Join

For this wooden handle we looked at the beauty and statement of traditional wood joints. It's a wooden interpretation of a well known classic rail handle – the round shape makes it comfortable and practical to grab and gives the handle its very own dna.

Manta

Inspired by the graceful beauty of giant ocean Manta Rays. Manta Mini is the baby of the family.

Pulley

This knob is inspired by the shape of a diabolo - a children's toy which is basically a pulley. The concave shape makes it fun to grab.